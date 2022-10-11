Read full article on original website
Johnny Mac, Burgers On The Grill At Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Chris Hollingsworth, Josh Wooten and Monte Starks were busy at the grill for Friday’s Noon on the Square in downtown Paris. A large crowd was on hand to hear the popular Johnny Mac. Sack lunches of grilled burgers, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixin’s, chips, dessert and soda were provided by the Paris Quota Club. Performing next Friday will be the Ray Lewis Band with Perry’s BBQ providing the lunch. Noon On The Square is sponsored each year by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Touring Todd Family Fun Farm Always A Favorite
Union City, Tenn.–It’s a rite of passage each fall for Tornado RISE students. Students from Union City Schools’ CDC classes made their annual trek to Todd Family Fun Farm Thursday, enjoying a much-anticipated field trip to the popular venue. Some 39 special needs students toured a pumpkin...
Second annual Martoberfest Saturday in Downtown Martin
The second annual Martoberfest will be Saturday from 3:00 until 9:00 at The Courtyard in Downtown Martin. Tasters can sample over two dozen craft beers and enjoy music from local artists. The event is hosted by the Martin Business Association with the goal to help showcase The Courtyard indoor and...
City Of Paris Pickleball Tourney Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Pickleball is here to stay. With sponsor Dynamix, the city of Paris held a pickleball tournament at the courts at Eiffel Tower Park. With the lighting at the park, the matches could be played day or night. There are several mens’ and womens’ Pickleball leagues set up. Call the Paris Civic Center for more information.
WBBJ
Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
Jackson Central-Merry celebrates Homecoming with return of parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s an exciting week for all of Jackson Central-Merry with their Homecoming in full swing. As a result, everyone is thrilled to have football Homecoming return once again. “It actually feels good,” said JCM Alumni Stephanie Graham. “It is a community event. It is good...
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
Michelle Johnson
Michelle Johnson, 67, of Jackson, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at her residence. Michelle was born Friday, February 18, 1955, in Kennett, Missouri, to the late Milford B. “M.B.” Johnson and the late Anna Mae Childress Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers: Ron Johnson, Rickie Johnson, and Rudy Johnson; and one niece: Allison Bryant.
Discovery Park Adds New Lights, Displays To “Let It Glow”
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America, the museum and heritage park in Union City, Tennessee, is adding new lights and displays to its popular “Let It Glow” Christmas drive-thru and walk-thru light shows for the 2022 holiday season. Opening night on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, will include...
Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade happening November 5
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, with pre-parade ceremonies set for 9 a.m. in front of the historic courthouse (south side) on 3rd Street in downtown Clarksville. The keynote speaker is Army Command Sergeant Major (Ret) Richard...
Julia Ashley
Mrs. Julia Ashley, 65, of Sharon, passed away Thursday night at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. She was a former resident of Union City. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
Keith Ryan Story
Keith Ryan Story, 35, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare, Clarksville, Tennessee. He was born Monday, June 22, 1987, in Dickson, Tennessee, the beloved son of Heather Heidekker Wilson (Sammy) and Mickey Keith Story. Keith worked as a factory machine operator and construction laborer....
Thomas Lee Buckle
Thomas Lee Buckle, 57, Henry, Tennessee, died Monday, October 10, 2022, at Saint Thomas Hospital West, Nashville. His body is to be cremated and no services will be scheduled. He was born Thursday, June 10, 1965, in Ridgely, Maryland, to Mervin L. Buckle, who preceded Mr. Buckle in death, and May V. Jacyssin DeFord, of Ridgely, Maryland. He was also precede in death by his brother Wade Buckle.
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
William Charles “Bill” Dodd
William Charles “Bill” Dodd, 69, of Henry, Tennessee, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. Bill was born Friday, February 20, 1953, in Lexington, Tennessee, to the late Charles Curtis Dodd and Glenna Mae Black Dodd, of Henry, Tennessee, who survives. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Deborah Ann Collier Bradwell.
Sango Pumpkin Patch offers free admission, family fun
Boyd’s Pumpkin Patch is selling its pumpkins through October. Customers have a choice of purchasing already picked pumpkins or they can pick their own. Owner Keith Boyd has had a pumpkin patch, just off I-24’s Exit 11 since 1984. He was recently featured with Stefanie Miller on This Week in Clarksville.
Lema Foster
Mrs. Lema Foster, 99, of Union City, passed away Tuesday at Diversicare of Martin. Graveside services for Mrs. Foster will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Obion County Memorial Gardens. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee
Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
