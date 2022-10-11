Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022 creates glowing opportunity for small businesses in Cincinnati, Covington
CINCINNATI — For some, BLINK is an opportunity to check out world-class art while exploring one of the most colorful art showcases in the country. For business owners like Paul Picton, the festival offers a chance to capitalize on the extra evening foot traffic past his store. What You...
Five union locals oppose Kroger's blockbuster deal
Kroger could face a $600 million termination fee if it fails to complete its $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons. Five union locals are urging regulators to halt the deal.
WLWT 5
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
educationplanetonline.com
10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know
You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
Fox 19
First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
spectrumnews1.com
Kroger, Albertsons grocery stores announce $24.6 billion merger
CINCINNATI — Kroger and Albertson grocery stores announced Friday a plan to merge together. According to a press release, the plan contains establishing, "a national footprint" and uniting around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit. The board of directors from each company approved the merger agreement, which includes...
Grippo’s Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in snack pack are being recalled
CINCINNATI — Grippo Foods Inc. is recalling its Bar-B-Q potato chips sold in the 24-count snack pack because of possible “improper cleaning procedures,” the company said Friday evening. The Cincinnati-based company that is “the Official Chip of the Cincinnati Reds” said the packages in question have a...
Cincinnati-Based Kroger Plans to Acquire Albertsons in Supermarket Deal Worth Nearly $25 Billion
Kroger and Albertsons are the No. 1 and No. 2 supermarket operators in the United States.
WKRC
2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
andnowuknow.com
Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
WLWT 5
WATCH: 20 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
CINCINNATI — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days.
spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022: Here are some keys to navigating the massive light and art festival
CINCINNATI — A number of streets in downtown Cincinnati and Covington, Ky. need to close during evening hours this weekend to make room for BLINK. A number of road closures and traffic restrictions are in place for BLINK. Closures go into effect nightly from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday,...
linknky.com
What’s the food (and drink) situation at BLINK in Covington?
Let there be light. And food. BLINK Cincinnati returns Thursday and runs until Sunday. It is the largest light, art, and projection-mapping event in the United States. BLINK has five geographic zones for the event. One of them, the Covington Zone will have more than a dozen installations. The artwork is food for the eyes but not the stomach.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Prospect Place in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Prospect Place in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
Altafiber will be available to every home in Kenton, Boone and Campbell counties
The partnership is designed to directly address medical and public health needs through telemedicine, as well as educational and economic support to those in need.
Former Cincinnati health commissioner takes lawsuit against UC to trial
A former Cincinnati health commissioner takes his racial discrimination lawsuit against the University of Cincinnati to federal court on Monday, opening a one-week civil trial.
WKRC
Man found shot in Evanston home
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
BLINK 2022: Where to park during the four-day festival
For those who will be driving or carpooling to BLINK, here are the accessible lots and garages to consider around Cincinnati and Covington.
