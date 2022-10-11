ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
CINCINNATI, OH
educationplanetonline.com

10 Worst Neighborhoods in Cincinnati You Must Know

You know that Cincinnati is home to a thriving arts scene, an eclectic culinary community, and the beloved Reds baseball team. But what you may not know is that Cincinnati also has some of the poorest neighborhoods in the nation, areas where crime runs rampant, schools are underfunded, and residents suffer high rates of unemployment and underemployment.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Kroger, Albertsons grocery stores announce $24.6 billion merger

CINCINNATI — Kroger and Albertson grocery stores announced Friday a plan to merge together. According to a press release, the plan contains establishing, "a national footprint" and uniting around Kroger's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit. The board of directors from each company approved the merger agreement, which includes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
BLUE ASH, OH
andnowuknow.com

Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
linknky.com

What’s the food (and drink) situation at BLINK in Covington?

Let there be light. And food. BLINK Cincinnati returns Thursday and runs until Sunday. It is the largest light, art, and projection-mapping event in the United States. BLINK has five geographic zones for the event. One of them, the Covington Zone will have more than a dozen installations. The artwork is food for the eyes but not the stomach.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Prospect Place in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Prospect Place in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man found shot in Evanston home

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Evanston Saturday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Trimble Avenue near Dana Ave. Police say a 24-year-old man was found shot inside a home. He was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment. Investigators have not released any...
CINCINNATI, OH

