Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
The Post and Courier
Sully's Steamers newest location now open in Mauldin
MAULDIN — When Robert Sullivan opened Sully's Steamers in downtown Greenville, he considered himself nothing close to a chef or food expert. Rather, he was "an average Joe" who wanted to offer better sandwich options. Nearly a decade later, the shop that specializes in steamed bagel sandwiches is about...
Fall for Greenville begins with food, fun, and music
Many people from across the country packed streets in downtown Greenville for Fall for Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Fall For Greenville returns, we talk with people about the experience
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville’s most popular festivals is back this weekend. Fall for Greenville will run Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Festival goers can indulge in a weekend full of flavor featuring 50 restaurants, over 250 menu items, six stages, over 80 bands, and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors.
Long-awaited community kitchen nears completion in Anderson
Soon, food creators in Anderson will be able to rent out space in a community kitchen and sell their products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
The Shops at Greenridge welcomes two new stores, one restaurant
The Shops at Greenridge, a shopping center on Woodruff Road in Greenville, is growing again. The retail center is adding two new stores and a restaurant:. Burlington held its grand opening on Oct. 14. The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday. The retail chain has a second location at 3128 N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.
livability.com
Housing Options Abound in Greenville, South Carolina
From residential homes to historic loft apartments, finding your perfect home is easy in Greenville. When you’re searching for a place to live, you don’t have to sacrifice location or affordability for access to Greenville’s many amenities. Whether you’re looking to buy a family home in a residential neighborhood or just wanting to find an apartment to rent, there’s a plethora of options at plenty of price points.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Bricktop's is coming to downtown Greenville in old Brooks Brothers location
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another new restaurant is coming to downtown Greenville. A sign on the window of the former Brooks Brothers location at 1 North Main St. says BrickTop's will open in Spring 2023. The plans for the new restaurant, which will include outdoor seating, were brought before the...
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
FOX Carolina
Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network
FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details. Big plans just announced for Mauldin. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has a live look at a concept that will bring multiple restaurants to the area. Pedestrian safety study in Greenville. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. With accidents on the rise in Greenville, city...
Upstate man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Just for Today recovery fundraiser
Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
wspa.com
Zip Trip – Fall For Greenville
It is our special Zip Trip Edition of Your Carolina at Fall For Greenville. Fall For Greenville is happening this weekend through Sunday. fallforgreenville.net has all of the information you need plus an interactive map.
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
country1037fm.com
One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes In The Country Is In South Carolina
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. Our sister station in Fayetteville brought this to our attention and being just a short drive away we had to share! This list is according to USA Today’s 10 Best team. USA Today readers helped to pick out the best places to escape reality and get lost in the giant corn stalks.
FOX Carolina
Road diet improving Augusta Street, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say a road diet, or a lane reduction, that was put in place on a stretch of Augusta Street in March is working to slow down traffic. Safety concerns about Augusta Street for both drivers and neighbors have been around for...
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
A festival for outdoor enthusiasts coming to SC
According to the Outdoor Industry Association, our state’s outdoor recreation economy generates over 72,000 direct jobs, which translates to almost $3 billion in wages and salaries, and contributes close to $6 billion to our state’s annual GDP. And these stats gave the idea to our next guest to start a new festival to showcase South Carolina’s most popular outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, fishing, cycling, paddling, and boating. Mike Switzer interviews Jacqui McGuinness, creator and director of the Everything Outdoor Fest taking place Nov. 4-6 at Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
Comments / 0