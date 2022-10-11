ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Link Arms As They’re All Smiles On Night Out With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian cuddled close to her hubby, Travis Barker, as they celebrated the opening of the Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas’s open-air mall, The Commons, on Thursday (Oct. 13). Travis, 46, rocked a Subhumans shirt while he and Kourtney, 43, were all smiles when they exited the vegan eatery. They weren’t the only one who had a good time. Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disick, joined her mother and stepfather for the outing.
New Music Releases October 14: Lil Yachty, Blink-182, The 1975, Noah Kahan and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lil Yachty officially dropped the TikTok-viral "Poland," Blink-182 got the old line-up back together for "EDGING," their first single with Tom DeLonge in 10 years, and Luke Evans teamed up with Charlotte Church for a cover of Moulin Rouge's "Come What May," off his upcoming album, A Song for You.
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
Azealia Banks Entered The Nicki Minaj vs. Latto Chat With High Key Slander

Azealia Banks has entered the chat. The enigmatic rapper with a superior talent of reading her foes, real and imagined, for filth has chimed in on the current and ongoing war of tweets between Latto and Nicki Minaj. You can catch up on why Nicki and Latto are airing each other out social media right […] The post Azealia Banks Entered The Nicki Minaj vs. Latto Chat With High Key Slander appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’

They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal. "Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day, including one of him kissing his new bride […]
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend

Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time. Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair...
Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift

Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
Zendaya Gives Her Dad a $2 Million Gift — See Photos of the Stunning Five-Bedroom Home in Los Angeles

Zendaya is making moves in the real estate market, but her latest purchase isn’t for her personal use — it’s for her dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Just like Leonardo DiCaprio, the two-time Emmy winner has bought her father a $1.9 million home in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 3,391-square-foot residence, nestled on over a quarter of an acre, isn’t too far from the Encino estate she currently calls home.
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover

Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
