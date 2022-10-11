Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lil Yachty officially dropped the TikTok-viral "Poland," Blink-182 got the old line-up back together for "EDGING," their first single with Tom DeLonge in 10 years, and Luke Evans teamed up with Charlotte Church for a cover of Moulin Rouge's "Come What May," off his upcoming album, A Song for You.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO