Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Link Arms As They’re All Smiles On Night Out With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian cuddled close to her hubby, Travis Barker, as they celebrated the opening of the Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas’s open-air mall, The Commons, on Thursday (Oct. 13). Travis, 46, rocked a Subhumans shirt while he and Kourtney, 43, were all smiles when they exited the vegan eatery. They weren’t the only one who had a good time. Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disick, joined her mother and stepfather for the outing.
ETOnline.com
New Music Releases October 14: Lil Yachty, Blink-182, The 1975, Noah Kahan and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lil Yachty officially dropped the TikTok-viral "Poland," Blink-182 got the old line-up back together for "EDGING," their first single with Tom DeLonge in 10 years, and Luke Evans teamed up with Charlotte Church for a cover of Moulin Rouge's "Come What May," off his upcoming album, A Song for You.
Rihanna Returns To Social Media With A Savage Instagram Post
A video clip of a sexy, thicker, curvier Rihanna blessed IG timelines
NFL・
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
Azealia Banks Entered The Nicki Minaj vs. Latto Chat With High Key Slander
Azealia Banks has entered the chat. The enigmatic rapper with a superior talent of reading her foes, real and imagined, for filth has chimed in on the current and ongoing war of tweets between Latto and Nicki Minaj. You can catch up on why Nicki and Latto are airing each other out social media right […] The post Azealia Banks Entered The Nicki Minaj vs. Latto Chat With High Key Slander appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ETOnline.com
'Below Deck' Season 10 Supertease: Things Get Steamy and Chaotic With a New Crew Aboard
The season 10 superteaser for Below Deck has just dropped, and the new crew aboard the St. David yacht promise to deliver tons of steamy scenes and an absurd amount of chaotic moments. The trailer -- which debuted Friday at BravoCon in New York City -- starts with an ominous...
The Watcher family Maria and Derek Broaddus break their silence ahead of Netflix show after years of creepy letters
THE family behind the new series The Watcher on Netflix has broken their silence after their years-long ordeal, which included receiving multiple creepy letters. All of the blinds and curtains were shut at 657 Boulevard, which was also aptly decorated for Halloween - except for one window at the very top.
Mama June Shannon Looks Unrecognizable in Stunning Glam Photo, Fans Accuse Her of Using ‘Filters’
Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot. “You don't need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented...
ETOnline.com
John Legend Calls Blake Shelton the 'Soul' of 'The Voice' After Exit Announcement (Exclusive)
John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's exit from The Voice. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the "Wonder Woman" singer at Ralph Lauren's 2023 Spring-Summer fashion show at the Huntington Library in San Marino, California where he shared what he thought about the "heart" and "soul" of the show leaving after 23 seasons.
‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’
They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal. "Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day, including one of him kissing his new bride […]
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Hilariously Reacts to Getting Hit With a Bottle at Chicago Concert
Harry Styles is nearing the end of his Love On Tour pitstop in Chicago, and it's apparent that even a bottle-throwing incident isn't going to dampen his mood or his view of the Windy City. The "As It Was" singer was in the middle of his performance Friday night at...
Bride super glues her ears to her head for wedding pics but people are divided
It's every bride's dream to look perfect on her wedding day, but if you're breaking out the super glue to adjust your appearance - perhaps that's a sign you might have taken things a step too far. And that's exactly what one bride resorted to ahead of her big day,...
ETOnline.com
'Love is Blind' Star Shayne Jansen Mourns the Death of His Mother in Heartfelt Tribute
Shayne Jansen is in mourning. The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news of his mom's passing. "I lost my best friend today," Jansen wrote in the caption alongside a slideshow of touching snapshots of himself and as him, as well as screenshots of some of their Facetime calls and sweet text message conversations.
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800
Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Has Movie Date with Rumored New Girlfriend
Kanye West is hitting the town again with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú -- this time catchin' a flick together ... and, no, he did not wear the "White Lives Matter" shirt. This time. Ye and Juliana hit up a movie theater Sunday night in Hollywood ... getting a pair...
Jessica Simpson Undergoes Nonsurgical Face Lift
Jessica Simpson just tried out a new nonsurgical facelift and posted a video of the procedure on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results!”. In Jessica’s video, the star lies on her back with the device placed on...
ETOnline.com
'American Idol' Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry Pay Tribute to Willie Spence After His Death
The American Idol judges are paying tribute to Willie Spence. The season 19 runner-up recently died at the age of 23. According to local media outlet Douglas Now, which is located in Spence's hometown of Douglas, Georgia, the singer died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. "Your light will...
SheKnows
Zendaya Gives Her Dad a $2 Million Gift — See Photos of the Stunning Five-Bedroom Home in Los Angeles
Zendaya is making moves in the real estate market, but her latest purchase isn’t for her personal use — it’s for her dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Just like Leonardo DiCaprio, the two-time Emmy winner has bought her father a $1.9 million home in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 3,391-square-foot residence, nestled on over a quarter of an acre, isn’t too far from the Encino estate she currently calls home.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
