One female dead at home on Erie Road near Memorial Park

By Maggie Bryan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
Colorado Springs Police say one female was found dead at a home on Erie Road in Colorado Springs on Monday night.

Police responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. after being dispatched to reports of a dead body. The home is near East Lakes High School and Memorial Park near the southern end of Prospect Lake.

The Colorado Springs Police Department remained on the scene throughout the night until around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, along with the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Police say the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

KOAA will continue to update you on any information as we receive it.
