blink-182 back together, new world tour announced; Sacramento stop set for June 2023

SACRAMENTO – Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are back together and have announced a new blink-182 tour – and Sacramento will be one of the stops.

The new world tour, the first for the band in nearly 10 years, was announced on Tuesday.

A new single, named "Edging," will also be dropped on Friday. The band tweeted a short teaser video with a clip of the song on Tuesday (warning, some explicit language).

Organizers say the tour will make stops all over Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Sacramento has a date with blink-182 on June 23, 2023 at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets are set to go on sale Monday, Oct. 17.