Little Rock, AR

KTLO

El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking

EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
EL DORADO, AR
People of UCA: Olivia Fleming

Recent UCA graduate and current graduate student Olivia Fleming is using her Spanish degree to jump into the job force and further her interests in art and history. “I honestly enjoy using the language and can find many more job opportunities working in my field than I would in art history,” Fleming, who uses they/she pronouns, said.
CONWAY, AR
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State

Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders. ‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas man claims golf club cheated him out of hole-in-one prize

MORRILTON, Ark. — An Arkansas man has accused the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of an advertised prize for a hole-in-one challenge during a weekend tournament. Austin Clagett of Conway is pursuing legal action against both the country club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer to him the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595, KATV reported.
MORRILTON, AR

