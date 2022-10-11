Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
North Little Rock educator named and recognized as 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year
A North Little Rock Middle School teacher received praises and recognition on Friday as she was named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
One Arkansas business is offering discounts to lighten the load of inflation
Inflation is still impacting much of the country, and one Arkansas business is trying to lighten the load on its customers' wallets.
KTLO
El Dorado group sentenced to a combined 47 years for drug trafficking
EL DORADO — The final member of a South Arkansas drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents, beginning in February of 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas. During the course of that investigation, Pharell Jackson and his drug trafficking organization were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Arkansas, to other locales in the Western District of Arkansas and the Eastern District of Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
'We'll just leave' | Parent reacts to new anti-trans policies at Arkansas school
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway community voiced their reactions after new policies for Conway Public School transgender students were voted in favor of on Tuesday night. For Vicki Crockett, a parent of a transgender student in the district, the changes have been less than ideal. "I have a younger...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Olivia Fleming
Recent UCA graduate and current graduate student Olivia Fleming is using her Spanish degree to jump into the job force and further her interests in art and history. “I honestly enjoy using the language and can find many more job opportunities working in my field than I would in art history,” Fleming, who uses they/she pronouns, said.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
onlyinark.com
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State
Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders. ‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the […]
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
Arkansas State Fair update: headlining concert cancelled due to weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers of the Arkansas State Fair are closing the event early out of an abundance of caution due to the thunderstorms in the area. Tonight’s main stage concert, the 90’s Dance Party, was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. but has been canceled. Refunds or rain checks will be made available […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas man claims golf club cheated him out of hole-in-one prize
MORRILTON, Ark. — An Arkansas man has accused the Morrilton Country Club of cheating him out of an advertised prize for a hole-in-one challenge during a weekend tournament. Austin Clagett of Conway is pursuing legal action against both the country club and Jay Hodge Ford of Morrilton after they refused to transfer to him the title of a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew, valued at $53,595, KATV reported.
Legal action taken against North Little Rock apartment after fire
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The fire took place at Shorter College Gardens Apartment on October 4th, North Little Rock Fire Department confirmed three people were killed and multiple families were left displaced. Mother of 3, Gabrielle Madison was in the apartment with her family during the time of the fire she says she was […]
KATV
'It's sickening:' NLR families who lost their homes, loved ones in apt fire file lawsuit
North Little Rock (KATV) — After a fire claimed the lives of three people at Shorter College Gardens Apartments more than a week ago, families of those victims and people who lost their homes are speaking out. On Thursday, Terris C. Harris with the Cochran Firm filed a lawsuit...
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
Community reacts to Conway schools' new transgender bathroom policies, LGBTQ+ book bans
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway School Board voted on Tuesday to issue new regulations on bathroom use and overnight hotel stays, based on a student's sex assigned at birth. The guidance was first presented last month, and the board had just about 30 days to read over and listen back to the public's response before voting on Tuesday.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
Comments / 0