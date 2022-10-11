Read full article on original website
Zeeland’s Teams Post Friday Prep Grid Wins; Hope, GVSU on Road Today
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – In high school football action along the Lakeshore last night, these scores:. Martin 80, Fennville 26 (8-man) Next Friday evening at 6:40 PM, hear the Jenison at West Ottawa game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Allendale at Hamilton contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Whitmer, Dixon Verbally Spar in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The first debate between incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon was held on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. The one-hour session before WOOD-TV political reporter Rick Albin was lively, with the two differing on various topics. Discussing Michigan’s roads...
Hope’s Rally Fell Short, but GVSU’s Rally Succeeded on Saturday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – Carter St. John threw for two touchdowns, including one to Eddie Williams of 36 yards with 4:05 left in the third quarter that proved to be the decisive score, as the Alma Scots held off visiting Hope on Saturday, 28-26. The Flying Dutchmen entertain the Olivet Comets at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium next Saturday afternoon, with broadcast time at 1:30 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
Police Chase Begun in Jenison Ends in Arrest of Wanted Suspect
WYOMING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 15, 2022) – A 37-year-old Sparta man will be spending the rest of the weekend in the Ottawa County Jail after a Saturday afternoon arrest west of Grand Rapids. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, the suspect pulled away from a prowl car...
Dixon and Whitmer clash on many issues in heated first gubernatorial debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Gubernatorial candidates Tudor Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer clashed on several issues during a contentious and heated one hour debate on Thursday night at the WOOD-TV8 studios in Grand Rapids. Dixon called out Whitmer at one point over her promise during the 2018 campaign to...
City of Holland 2-5 Restrictions Returning
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – Effective October 15th. 2022 at 2:00 am, overnight Holland on-street parking restrictions are in place. Beginning October 15th, vehicles are no longer be permitted to park on city streets during the hours of 2:00 am – 5:00 am until May 15th, 2023.
Holland Police Log October 13-14, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Allegan County Health Department Launches New FREE Program
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.
