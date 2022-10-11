‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Has Another Mystery To Solve In Netflix’s Upcoming Sequel

Apple TV just doesn’t seem to care as much as the others about the bottom line. They’re willing to drop a small fortune on shows that simply aren’t designed to break out in a way that would attract a mass audience. Every once in a while, there will be a “Ted Lasso” or a “Severance,” but most of their dramas are very expensive and very under-seen. Watching the strong new drama “Shantaram,” premiering on October 14, it’s hard not to be stunned by the scope of it all, shooting on location with a large cast that’s telling a story that unfolds across multiple subplots. Who is this for? While it would be nice to think that shows that are simply rich in character detail can find an audience, the truth is that there’s no hook here to really grab people and stand out in an increasingly crowded field. And again, it’s a story of a white man finding himself in a non-white country, a tale that has been told often, including just this year in “Tokyo Vice.” Will it be enough that “Shantaram” is well-made television from top to bottom, a character study that’s richly told and nuanced in its detail? The big question is if there’s an audience for that alone in the era of High Concept TV.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO