Read full article on original website
Related
Cheers! This Wyoming Distillery Just Got Major National Props
If you're a whiskey lover and ever enjoyed a nice glass of Wyoming Whiskey, you'll know that there was no doubt that they're one of the best whiskies in America. It tastes great and is perfect for what you're looking for. Want to sip on something? It's solid, want to make an Old Fashioned? They're your best friend.
Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16% last year, according to WyoFile.
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small Business...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Ways Your Taxes Might Change in Retirement
Things could shift in your favor -- or not. It's important to account for taxes when you're retired and on a fixed income. You may end up owing the IRS less tax as a retiree, but don't count on that. If there's one thing workers and retirees have in common,...
10 States Where Retirement Will Be More Expensive
Most seniors live out their days on a relatively fixed income that’s a combination of retirement savings and Social Security payments. As it’s hard to increase your income once you stop working, the best way to stretch your dollars is to live in an affordable area. Fortunately, the U.S. is such a diverse country that there’s a wide range of places to live, and the cost differential from state to state can be surprisingly large. In some cases, simply moving to the state next door could add thousands of dollars to your annual retirement budget. This can be a significant amount for many retirees, so it’s worth looking at the data to see what your options are — and which states you should perhaps avoid.
4 Considerations for 1031 Exchanges to Defer Taxes
Are you thinking about selling a business or investment property that could result in a substantial profit, and consequently, a large tax bill? You may be able to take advantage of a popular tax break that allows you to defer payment of any capital gains taxes due on the sale or maybe entirely avoid them.
The Benefits of Taxable Retirement Savings
There are essentially three different tax buckets that can be utilized for retirement savings - pre-tax (also known as traditional or tax-deferred), Roth (tax-free), and taxable (brokerage). Most people are well aware of the benefits of saving for retirement in pre-tax retirement accounts, such as a 401(k); they receive a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State
The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings - putting a crimp in...
When I retire, how much of my income will N.J. tax?
Q. When I retire in less than two years, can I exclude some of my 401(k) and IRA income from taxes if my total income is less than $150,000? I should also have Social Security income of about $40,000. Are there any loopholes I need to know?. — Trying to...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0