Wyoming State

The Center Square

Wyoming lawmakers seek to tackle soaring property taxes

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has seen soaring property values that have become burdensome to taxpayers, but some lawmakers are eying options to provide relief. Lawmakers are considering their options for property tax breaks, Wyoming Public Media recently reported. Property values in the state increased by an average of 16% last year, according to WyoFile.
