ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Police identify 23-year-old killed in weekend Newport News shooting

By Gavin Stone, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago

Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Newport News over the weekend as 23-year-old Richard Tony-Naszell Bell Jr.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the first block of Colony Square, in the Jenkins neighborhood, at about 2:11 a.m. on Saturday.

They found Bell, a Newport News resident, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bell died at the scene, according to Newport News police.

The motive and events leading up to the incident have not yet been made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#2022 Daily Press#Tribune Content Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy