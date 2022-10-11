ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicyclist killed in truck crash on Osceola County road, troopers say

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Bicyclist killed in truck crash on Osceola County road, troopers say Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 56-year-old man was killed while riding a bike after a truck hit him Tuesday morning on an Osceola County road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 6:30 a.m. troopers responded to a vehicle crash involving a Kissimmee bicyclist and a Ford F-250 in the eastbound lane of Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, said the FHP’s Lt. Tara Crescenzi.

The Kissimmee man was pronounced dead at the scene, Crescenzi said. The Ford driver, a 49-year-old woman of Rockledge, was not hurt and remained on scene.

The driver told troopers he could not see the bicyclist because it was dark.

Troopers are still investigating, and a roadblock is in place for both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Nova Road, Crescenzi said.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

