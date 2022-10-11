ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

You’ve been chewing your food wrong – here’s the exact way to eat to beat bloating

By Lucy Gornall Isabel Shaw
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
YOU might be surprised by how important chewing your food 'properly' really is.

The simple action of gnashing down your food into small bits can help prevent lots of digestive issues.

Some 43 per cent of Brits suffer with tummy problems – and women experience more bloating pain than men. Credit: Getty

If food is not chewed properly larger bits enter the digestive tract messing up our gut health and also causing uncomfortable problems like gas and bloating.

Your clothes feel wrong, you can’t get comfy and your self-esteem is shattered – digestive trouble is no fun.

According to the charity Guts UK, 43 per cent of Brits suffer with tummy problems – and women experience more bloating pain than men.

It can affect mental health and wellbeing, too.

Research has found the state of our gut microbiome (the good and bad bacteria living in our digestive tract) can impact our mood, immune health and weight.

We asked the experts for their most effective three-minute tummy-soothers and how to chew our food correctly…

Chew 20 times

“Digestion starts in the mouth, so take time to enjoy your food, chewing each mouthful roughly 20 times,” says Eleanor Thrupp, nutritionist at Innermost.

She also recommends avoiding phones or TV while eating.

“Distracted or hurried eating can cause you to eat more than you would normally. Eating too fast can also lead to bloating and indigestion, as your body doesn’t have time to digest properly.”

Try the Wind Relief yoga pose

Doing yoga can release any tension on the abdomen

“This pose focuses on placing gentle stimulating pressure on the abdomen to release any tension,” says Gabriella Espinosa, yoga teacher at online platform Movementformodernlife.com.

“Lie on your back and bend and hug one knee at a time into the chest.

"Hold the front of the shin on the bent leg, pressing it into your chest. Breathe evenly, hold for five to 10 breaths and add a gentle side-to-side rocking motion.

"Release the legs, straighten them and relax.”

Take turmeric

“Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe a troubled gut, alleviate bloating and indigestion and support digestion,” says Melanie Dixon, nutritional therapist at Vitaminology.

To make a turmeric drink, place one cup of milk, 1tsp coconut butter, 1/4tsp ground turmeric and 1tsp ground ginger into a blender and blitz until smooth.

Pour into a pan, bring to a simmer and serve warm. Add honey to sweeten if needed.

Snack on cucumber

Make sure you are eating healthy

“Not many people realise cucumber contains quercetin, a flavonoid antioxidant that helps reduce bloating,” says Eleanor.

Store cucumber sticks in the fridge for a speedy, bloat-busting snack at any time of day.

Stock up on fennel seeds

“A spoonful of fennel seeds can help gas go down,” reveals Deirdre Nazareth, certified practitioner at Functional Medicine Associates.

“Fennel seeds are anti-inflammatory, packed with fibre and antimicrobial.”

Toast fennel seeds for a few minutes to release the aroma and oils, then chew or steep crushed seeds in hot water and drink as a tea.

Walk it off

Take a walk around your garden or round the block after dinner

Take a walk around your garden or round the block after dinner.

Dr Natalie Geary from Light Touch Clinic says: “Walking after you’ve eaten allows starches and lipids in your stomach to digest, helping prevent bowel issues, digestive concerns and acid reflux.”

The three-minute de-bloat ab routine

“The more you strengthen the muscles in your stomach, the more gas you’ll push out,” says David Wiener, PT and nutrition specialist at workout platform Freeletics.

Spend 30 seconds to a minute on each of these moves…

Side plank hold left/right

Do the plank for 30 seconds to improve your gut health

Prop your body up on your left elbow with right foot on top of the left. Keep head, shoulders, hips, knees and feet aligned.

Keep your right hand above your shoulder, arm straight. Hold for 30 secs then swap and repeat on other side.

Twists

Sit with knees bent, only your bum touching the ground. Keep feet and knees together, lean back to 45° or until you feel your core engage.

Keep your arms straight and twist to one side. Return to the centre and repeat on the other side.

Climbers

Start in a high plank, hands below shoulders, feet on the ground, arms straight and your head, shoulders, hips and knees aligned.

Bring your left foot up to your right hand, then as you jump it back to its original position, bring the right foot up to your left hand. Keep alternating.

