Suspect surrenders in bizarre caught-on-video NYC subway attack by group of women in neon green jumpers

By Molly Crane-Newman, Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

A suspect has surrendered to face charges for a bizarre caught-on-video attack on two teens aboard a Times Square subway train by a group of women in neon green jumpers, police said Tuesday.

Miriam “Sisse” Issouf, 26, turned herself in Monday, accompanied by her attorney. Cops charged her for the attack and robbery in which she and her green-clad friends allegedly pummeled two 19-year-old victims around 2 a.m. Oct. 2 and swiped a purse from one of their victims.

When questioned, Issouf admitted to participating in the attack, prosecutors say. Detectives had already identified her through a social media post of her and her friends in their green getups.

Cops released an image of Issouf during a Friday press conference at NYPD Headquarters identifying her as one of the suspected muggers. Three other suspected accomplices, Darian Peguero, 26, Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, have yet to be caught.

All of the women are residents of the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, cops said. Five other suspects are still not identified.

Manhattan prosecutors charged Issouf with robbery and assault. A judge ordered her released without bail but mandated a supervised release program during a brief arraignment proceeding Tuesday.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said an accidental bump on the N train platform set off the green-clad crew, who were in Times Square filming a Tik Tok video before the clash.

“One of the girls bumped into the other,” Essig said. “It just escalated onto the train and got out of hand. When the fighting escalated, one of [the suspects] ripped off the purse containing the victim’s ID.”

Essig’s rundown of the incident was in line with an account given to the Daily News by the mother of one of the victims.

“There were no words exchanged prior,” said the victim’s mom, who asked to remain anonymous. “In police footage I’ve seen, you could see that my daughter and her friend were standing on the platform talking and laughing. They bumped my daughter and her friend, like strong-armed them.”

The assailants kicked and repeatedly punched the teens as at least one member of the group walked away, apparently not interested in joining the fight, the video shows.

One of the Shrek look-alikes spin-kicked a victim into a seat and onto the floor as at least four men onboard watched or recorded the chaos.

One of the woman was carrying a knife on her leg, the victim’s mom said.

“Thankfully my daughter is here. It could have been so much worse,” she said. “These people belong in cages.”

Anyone with information about the remaining suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

