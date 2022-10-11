Read full article on original website
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
Murder victim was infatuated with Prince Charles, court hears
A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered by her friend, a court heard. Mee Kuen Chong was allegedly attacked in her Wembley home by Jemma Mitchell last June and then carried off in a large blue suitcase and left in Devon.
Girl fought off masked robber who tied up her and her brother
A teenage girl fought off a masked robber who broke into her Glasgow home. The 16-year-old and her brother, 13, were tied up while two men ransacked their parents' home in Baillieston in December last year. The whole ordeal was overheard by a friend of the girl who had been...
Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart
The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews in Leeds are tackling a large blaze in a city centre building. The fire broke out on the top floors of a derelict high-rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated, the fire...
Teenager charged over serious assault on girl, 12
A teenager has been charged following an attack on a 12-year-old girl near a park in Glasgow. Police Scotland said the 13-year-old girl was arrested over a serious assault in Southdeen Avenue, near Southdeen Park, Drumchapel, on Tuesday. A spokesperson said: "She has been released on an undertaking to appear...
Police still baffled by 2012 murder of Harlow family
The detective leading an investigation into the murder of a mother and her five children said there remained "facts in this case that don't add up". Dr Abdul Shakoor's wife Dr Sabah Usmani, sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, 12, died in a fire at their Harlow home in 2012.
Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy
Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says
An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
Ryarsh: Girl, 15, in critical condition after crash
A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital after a road traffic crash in Kent. It happened in Ryarsh, near West Malling, at around 16:00 GMT on Saturday, police said. The teenager had been a motorcycle pillion passenger before the crash but was on foot when she was involved...
Two stabbed in Handsworth restaurant disorder
Two people have been stabbed and several others injured after disorder erupted at a Birmingham restaurant. The trouble flared at a restaurant on Soho Road in Handsworth at about 23:00 BST on Friday. A number of people were hurt, with some requiring hospital treatment. The two people who were stabbed...
Charmouth nurse who left injured woman alone struck off
A care home nurse who left an elderly resident alone in a bathroom where she fell has been struck off. A panel heard Olakunie Kokumo, who worked at the Bymead Nursing Home in Charmouth, Dorset, left the woman unattended for more than half an hour. Mr Kokumo also failed to...
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
Three arrested after body found in Essex woods linked to missing man
Three men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a man’s body in an Essex wood.Officers believe the body is that of a man in his 40s who was reported missing on Friday afternoon along with a woman in her 30s who has been found unharmed.The pair are suspected to have been forcibly taken from an address on Ebony Crescent, Enfield on Thursday night. They knew one another and were last seen earlier that night.The three men were all arrested in Kent and remain in custody.Police were called to the body found near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in...
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
Father still hopes family's killers will be found after 2012 Harlow fire
A father whose wife and five children were killed in a house fire 10 years ago said he still has "hope" the people who torched his home will be caught. Dr Abdul Shakoor's wife Dr Sabah Usmani, sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, 12, died in the fire at their Harlow home in 2012.
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
