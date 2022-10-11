Three men have been arrested in connection with the discovery of a man’s body in an Essex wood.Officers believe the body is that of a man in his 40s who was reported missing on Friday afternoon along with a woman in her 30s who has been found unharmed.The pair are suspected to have been forcibly taken from an address on Ebony Crescent, Enfield on Thursday night. They knew one another and were last seen earlier that night.The three men were all arrested in Kent and remain in custody.Police were called to the body found near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO