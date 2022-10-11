ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Leicestershire protest over special school place shortage

Parents of children with special needs in Leicestershire who still have not got a school place have held a protest. The families of some of the children affected gathered outside County Hall in Glenfield to demand action. Campaigner Zuffar Haq said the council should apologise to parents and said it...
WORLD
BBC

Bristol hospitals prepares for winter strike action

Hospitals in Bristol and Weston-super-Mare could see a "wave of strikes" this winter, one health boss has warned. The chief executive of University Hospitals Bristol and Weston (UHBW) has said there is a "growing appetite for industrial action" among staff. Trade unions representing staff in the organisation will be balloting...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Thousands of ambulance workers to vote on strike action over pay row

Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay.Thousands more members across other NHS trusts will also be balloted, the GMB said.Ambulance workers will start voting on October 24, with the result due at the end of November.The union said any strike action could take place before Christmas.This is about more than pay and conditions. Cuts and shortages mean GMB members feel they are unable to deliver safe standards of patient careRachel Harrison, GMBThe ballots follow consultative votes across all the trusts in which workers...
LABOR ISSUES
The Guardian

NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds

Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Mum's warning after son electrocuted at rail depot

The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot have backed a film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network. Harrison Ballantyne died in June 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire to retrieve a football. The boy, from Crick,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022

A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street

Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital

Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Skating rink prepares to close over rent dispute

T﻿he owners of a rollerskating rink have said it will close at the end of November unless their landlord offers a reduced rent. R﻿ollerworld has been in Colchester for more than 32 years. A﻿bout 700 supporters were at an event this week where owners Jason and Anne Khan...
JOBS
BBC

Suffolk County Council pledges £10m for SEND school places

A council has agreed to invest £10m of funding for specialist units for young people with special educational needs. The money, approved by Suffolk County Council, will pay for 168 places at specialist units for children with special educational needs and disabilities. The council said most of the units...
EDUCATION
BBC

Events will not need new rules after death, report finds

The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lincolnshire: Hospital A&E waiting times pass 30 hours in summer

More than 350 patients spent longer than 30 hours waiting in A&E at Lincoln County Hospital during the summer, figures show. The longest wait at the hospital was almost 50 hours, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said. The national target is at least 95% of A&E patients should be...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears

A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid and schools: Bid to tackle vaping and swearing at teachers

Pupils are being offered support after an increase in children vaping and swearing at teachers post-Covid. Staff at Carmarthenshire high schools said a rise in bad behaviour was putting significant strain on teachers. Pupils said they had seen children as young as 11 vaping in schools, with "shocking" language hurled...
EDUCATION
BBC

Anti-racism training in Wales to boost ethnically diverse teachers

Teachers are being given anti-racism training in Wales as pupils have spoken of their experiences of racist bullying and feeling isolated in schools. Wales is the first UK nation to make the history of Britain's colonial past mandatory in school lessons. Figures show that 35 teachers identify as black and...
SOCIETY
BBC

Teachers one step closer to going on strike in Great Britain

Teachers are one step closer to going on strike in Great Britain after rejecting a 5% pay rise offer. The largest union for England and Wales, the NEU, said 86% of its members who responded to an initial ballot said they were willing to strike. It is now launching a formal strike ballot.
