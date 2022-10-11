Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay.Thousands more members across other NHS trusts will also be balloted, the GMB said.Ambulance workers will start voting on October 24, with the result due at the end of November.The union said any strike action could take place before Christmas.This is about more than pay and conditions. Cuts and shortages mean GMB members feel they are unable to deliver safe standards of patient careRachel Harrison, GMBThe ballots follow consultative votes across all the trusts in which workers...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 8 HOURS AGO