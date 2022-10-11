ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Llanelli: Recycling centre fire under control

A blaze at a recycling centre has been brought under control by firefighters. They were called on Friday at about 10:35 BST to the site in Bynea, near Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, where a large amount of waste caught alight. Crews from Llanelli, Gorseinon, Tumble, Swansea West, Ammanford, Swansea Central and Pontarddulais...
Devon and Cornwall Police put into special measures over performance concerns

Devon and Cornwall Police have been put into special measures by the police watchdog amid concerns over its performance.His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said the force will now face a so-called “enhanced level of monitoring” by inspectors.The body continuously monitors the performance of forces in England and Wales. When concerns arise from its inspections, forces are moved into what is called the “engage” process, known as being placed in special measures.The decision was made because, according to the watchdog, the force is unable to adequately manage registered sexual and violent offenders which means an...
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm

Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
Mum's warning after son electrocuted at rail depot

The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot have backed a film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network. Harrison Ballantyne died in June 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire to retrieve a football. The boy, from Crick,...
Burns played 'significant' part in woman's death - court

Burns inflicted on a Somerset woman when she was doused with petrol and set alight 24 years ago played a "significant" role in her death, a court has heard. Jacqueline Kirk, 62, died from a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019. Doctors who treated her at the Royal United Hospital (RUH)...
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street

Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
Snowdonia: Rescued walkers' appeal for lost rucksack

Two rescued walkers who stashed a bag on a mountain now need help finding their left-behind luggage. Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue helped them descend Tryfan, in Snowdonia, on Sunday after becoming stuck on a crag. Their shouts for help were heard by two mountain rescue members who went to investigate...
Tenby school fire: Manorbier pupils back to class in caravan park

Pupils of a primary school that was burned down are to set to return to learning at a nearby caravan park. Staff and pupils of Manorbier School in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, were evacuated on Monday after a fire broke out. Pembrokeshire council confirmed nobody was harmed in the blaze, but it...
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022

A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears

A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
Dawlish link road approved as part of housing scheme

A new link road will be built in Devon as part of a scheme for 860 homes. Devon County Council's ruling cabinet unanimously approved the project on the edge of Dawlish on Wednesday. Located between Elm Grove Road and the A379 Exeter Road, it forms part of Teignbridge District Council's...
County lines: Police make 52 arrests in drugs crackdown

Fifty two people have been arrested in a week-long crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Leicestershire. Police seized 10 weapons - including a samurai sword, a machete and a crossbow - and £16,000 in cash. Hundreds of wraps of crack cocaine and 258 cannabis plants were also found...
Ipswich Big Hoot owl sculptures raise £163k for hospice

An auction of 50 owl sculptures that featured in a town's summer art trail has raised £163,590 for charity. The 6ft-tall (2-metre) models were located across Ipswich as part of St Elizabeth Hospice's Big Hoot 2022. Owls were chosen as the charity has taken patients with progressive illnesses, and...
Skating rink prepares to close over rent dispute

T﻿he owners of a rollerskating rink have said it will close at the end of November unless their landlord offers a reduced rent. R﻿ollerworld has been in Colchester for more than 32 years. A﻿bout 700 supporters were at an event this week where owners Jason and Anne Khan...
Revealed: The best county for top-quality restaurants is North Yorkshire, which has more entries in the new AA Restaurant Guide than any other area

Britain's top foodie counties have been revealed – and it's North Yorkshire that reigns supreme for delicious dining. That's according to the newly launched AA Restaurant Guide 2023, which lists 68 top-quality restaurants in North Yorkshire, more than any other county. The runner-up spot goes to Devon, with 59...
Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital

Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
