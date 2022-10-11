Devon and Cornwall Police have been put into special measures by the police watchdog amid concerns over its performance.His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services said the force will now face a so-called “enhanced level of monitoring” by inspectors.The body continuously monitors the performance of forces in England and Wales. When concerns arise from its inspections, forces are moved into what is called the “engage” process, known as being placed in special measures.The decision was made because, according to the watchdog, the force is unable to adequately manage registered sexual and violent offenders which means an...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO