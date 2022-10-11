Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
VIDEO: Robber beats man, takes $17K cash in Queens
Police are searching for a man and his accomplice who robbed a 66-year-old man of $17,000 in cash in Queens on Thursday. The man was walking on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road in Middle Village around 1:20 p.m.
bronx.com
Nigel Bloomfield, 75, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Nigel Bloomfield. 50 E. 191st Street. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to...
bronx.com
Aro Matos, 25, Gregory Almonte, 18 & David Polanco, 18, Arrested For The Murder Of Jayshua Nivar, 20
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 0409 hours, police responded to a male, shot in front of 717 E. 187th Street, within the confines of the 48th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 20-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with two (2) gunshot wounds to the head...
2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man stabbed in Yonkers; suspect in custody
A stabbing in Yonkers left one man in the hospital.
Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say
FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Raul Avila, 34, Arrested
On Friday, October 14, 2022, at approximately 0733 hours, the following 34-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 102nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Raul Avila. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. strangulation;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
Convicted Stalker From Paramus Charged With Tormenting Same Teaneck Victim Again
A convicted stalker from Paramus was jailed after going after the same Teaneck victim again, authorities said. John F. Connors, 44, "placed fictitious calls to 911 on different dates," bringing police to the victim's home each time, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said. These weren't only illegal actions on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Yoheliza Yanez, 34, Arrested
On Friday, October 14, 2022, at approximately 0733 hours, the following 34-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 102nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Yoheliza Yanez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
News 12
Man shot in shoulder on Olmstead Avenue in Unionport
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in Unionport Saturday night. According to police, the victim was shot in the shoulder around 9 p.m. on Olmstead Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. There are no suspects at this time.
NBC New York
Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police
Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight. Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash. Video released...
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'
An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
bronx.com
Tonichelle Harvey, 30, Arrested For The Murder Of Amadou Diallo, 33
On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at approximately 2011 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious male inside of an apartment, located inside a residential building at 616 E. 139 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old...
18-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of boy, 15, at Far Rockaway subway station
A 15-year-old was shot in the chest at a Queens subway platform on Friday, according to police. The shooting took place around 3:47 p.m. at the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue train station in Far Rockaway, authorities said.
VIDEO: Police searching for man who shot stranger in thigh during argument in the Bronx
Police are searching for a man who shot a stranger in the thigh during an argument outside a Bronx apartment building. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was standing on Manida Street near Randall Avenue in Hunts Point on Sept. 19 just after 11 a.m.
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
Police: 15-year-old fatally shot on southbound A train in Queens
Police say the victim was shot in the chest in Far Rockaway just before 4 p.m. Friday.
yonkerstimes.com
Cop Shot in Bristol, Ct. False Alarm-Trap from Westchester
Alec Lurato, 2014 Graduate of Yorktown High School. All of us in Westchester are praying for Police Officer Alec Lurato, a member of the Bristol, Connecticut police department who was caught in a shootout that killed two officials and injured Lurato. Lurato, 26, is a 2014 gradutated from Yorktown High...
Comments / 0