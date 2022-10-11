ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

bronx.com

Nigel Bloomfield, 75, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Nigel Bloomfield. 50 E. 191st Street. Bronx, NY 10468. It was reported to...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
BRONX, NY
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say

FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
FREEPORT, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Raul Avila, 34, Arrested

On Friday, October 14, 2022, at approximately 0733 hours, the following 34-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 102nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Raul Avila. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. strangulation;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Yoheliza Yanez, 34, Arrested

On Friday, October 14, 2022, at approximately 0733 hours, the following 34-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 102nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Yoheliza Yanez. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Man shot in shoulder on Olmstead Avenue in Unionport

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in Unionport Saturday night. According to police, the victim was shot in the shoulder around 9 p.m. on Olmstead Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. There are no suspects at this time.
BRONX, NY
People

15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'

An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Tonichelle Harvey, 30, Arrested For The Murder Of Amadou Diallo, 33

On Thursday, October 06, 2022, at approximately 2011 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided, unconscious male inside of an apartment, located inside a residential building at 616 E. 139 Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old...
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Cop Shot in Bristol, Ct. False Alarm-Trap from Westchester

Alec Lurato, 2014 Graduate of Yorktown High School. All of us in Westchester are praying for Police Officer Alec Lurato, a member of the Bristol, Connecticut police department who was caught in a shootout that killed two officials and injured Lurato. Lurato, 26, is a 2014 gradutated from Yorktown High...
BRISTOL, CT

