theplaylist.net
‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ Trailer: Joe Barton’s Take On YA Fantasy Hits Netflix On October 28
Over the past half-decade, Joe Barton has quietly become one of the most buzzworthy scriptwriters of the moment. That’s no small feat for how saturated the television landscape is currently. But give the criminally underseen “Giri/Haji” a watch on Netflix, and you’ll understand why HBO Max had him attached to their “Gotham PD” show (before it became a series about Arkham Asylum). Barton is the real deal, and don’t be surprised if he’s a big name in TV by the end of this decade.
‘Batgirl’: Brendan Fraser Says Film’s “Tragic” Cancellation “Doesn’t Engender Trust” With Filmmakers
One of the biggest stories out of Hollywood this summer was Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav‘s cancellation of the HBO Max film “Batgirl” following the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger. Scrapping a $90 million movie in post-production is an unprecedented move, and those involved with the film are still reeling from Zaslav’s decision. Add Brendan Fraser, who played the villain in “Batgirl,” to that list.
‘Bupkis’ First Look: Pete Davidson & Joe Pesci Join Forces In Upcoming Peacock Comedy
How will Pete Davidson fare in his post-“SNL” career? So far, he’s done alright, with roles in “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Meet Cute,” and more limited releases like his buddy Machine Gun Kelly‘s movie “Good Mourning.” He has other stuff lined up, too, like the buzzworthy “Dumb Money” that Sony just picked up, and David Michôd‘s A24 film “Wizards!” further down the line.
Ramy Youssef Says ‘Ramy’ Will End With Season 4 & He Wants Yorgos Lanthimos To Appear
Just the other day, I said not enough people are talking about Hulu’s “Ramy” season three on my timeline. And maybe I’m just following the wrong people on social media, but “Ramy” is one of the best shows on television that continues to be hilarious and cringe, filled with so many uncomfortable situations. Yet it’s also layered with so much depth with ideas of faith, belief, identity, purpose, and in this season, ideas of “Maktub,” the Arabic word for what is already decreed, or established; “as it is written,” if you will. It speaks to scripture and whether our lives are pre-ordained and how much wiggle room there is for us to change what could be pre-destined (or at least that’s one interpretation).
‘Shantaram’ Review: Nuanced Apple TV Drama Gives Charlie Hunnam A Rich Acting Platform
Apple TV just doesn’t seem to care as much as the others about the bottom line. They’re willing to drop a small fortune on shows that simply aren’t designed to break out in a way that would attract a mass audience. Every once in a while, there will be a “Ted Lasso” or a “Severance,” but most of their dramas are very expensive and very under-seen. Watching the strong new drama “Shantaram,” premiering on October 14, it’s hard not to be stunned by the scope of it all, shooting on location with a large cast that’s telling a story that unfolds across multiple subplots. Who is this for? While it would be nice to think that shows that are simply rich in character detail can find an audience, the truth is that there’s no hook here to really grab people and stand out in an increasingly crowded field. And again, it’s a story of a white man finding himself in a non-white country, a tale that has been told often, including just this year in “Tokyo Vice.” Will it be enough that “Shantaram” is well-made television from top to bottom, a character study that’s richly told and nuanced in its detail? The big question is if there’s an audience for that alone in the era of High Concept TV.
‘House Party’ Red Band Trailer: LeBron James & Warner Bros. Update The 1990 Comedy On January 13, 2023
Does the world need a reimagining of the 1990 comedy “House Party“? It’s not like that movie is terrible, and it’s an early role for Martin Lawrence, but who remembers it nowadays? And what kind of audience is there today for a remake? Well, LeBron James thinks the comedy needs a revamp three decades later whether anyone asked for it or not. He, Maverick Carter, and Warner Bros. foot the bill for “House Party,” out in theaters next January.
‘Thunderbolts’: Harrison Ford Reportedly To Replace The Late William Hurt In Upcoming Marvel Film
At the D23 Expo last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced the cast of “Thunderbolts,” the film that will close out MCU‘s Phase 5 in July 2024. And the cast includes who Marvel fans expected, with Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Hannah John-Kamen reprising their roles from previous “Captain America” content.
‘Decision To Leave’ Director Park Chan-Wook On His Romantic Detective Noir & “Opening Your Eyes Within The Mist” [NYFF]
With a formalist’s eye for visual symmetry, an architect’s sense of structure, and a poet’s ability to stoke the passions raging inside his precisely balanced frames, Park Chan-wook makes ferociously controlled films about ferocious, uncontrollable impulses. Ever since his international breakthrough with 2003’s “Oldboy,” remembered most for the oft-imitated hallway sequence in which a hammer-wielding Choi Min-sik lays waste to enemy waves in a righteous bid for freedom, the South Korean filmmaker has been widely associated with operatic bursts of sexuality and extreme violence, the kind often considered a signature of the New Korean Cinema.
The Reactions To Issa Rae Being Serenaded By Usher Are So Thirsty, I Can't
"I seen you trying to be respectful as a married woman, I understand."
‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Trailer: Sacha Jenkins’ Documentary Hits Select Theaters & Apple TV+ On October 28
Few jazz artists had the mainstream, cross-over appeal of Louis Armstrong. Now, Sacha Jenkins and Apple TV+ bring audiences a documentary that charts the trumpeter, vocalist, and bandleader’s life and career, and the last imprint he made on American life. Here’s the film’s official synopsis, courtesy of Apple TV+:...
‘Look At Me’ Review: Sally Potter’s New Short Is A Passionate Trump-Era Time Capsule
Trailblazing director Sally Potter’s latest short film “Look At Me,” a verbal battle of wills between a combative rock drummer (Javier Bardem) and the harried director of a fundraising gala (Chris Rock), is a passionate Trump-era time capsule featuring two mesmerizing performances from its leads. The short...
‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’: Heartrending Reimagining Is A Classic In The Making [LFF]
“All good things require patience,” Gepetto (David Bradley) lovingly tells his young son, Carlo (Gregory Mann). The exact same words must have been uttered by Guillermo del Toro to himself countless times over the fourteen years he spent working on his dream project, a stop-motion adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s 1886 classic tale, “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” The Mexican auteur, a well-known lover and supporter of animation, first fell in love with the tale of the wooden puppet who wished to be a real boy when he was a boy himself, going to the local cinema with his mother in Guadalajara (“Animation is a medium, not a genre. Animation is film,” he famously said in a quote often employed by the most fervorous supporters of the craft).
‘Ticket To Paradise’ Review: A Lightweight But Enjoyable Reunion For Julia Roberts & George Clooney
George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been making movies together for more than two decades now, first sharing the screen in 2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven,” and re-teaming for “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Money Monster,” and the Clooney-directed “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” (though they shared no scenes). Yet it’s not just their shared charisma and charm that accounts for so much of what works in their new movie “Ticket to Paradise.” It’s that we now, as an audience, have a relationship with them, so we’re pulling for them in a way we don’t when a random Disney personality and Instagram influencer are potentially paired in a new Netflix rom-com. “Ticket” has its problems, but it’s acutely aware of how we feel about George and Julia and uses that knowledge in ways both expected and surprising.
Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is A “Repeat Offender” & Calls Out Hollywood’s Penchant For “Protecting Offenders”
Ezra Miller‘s string of erratic behavior over the past couple of years appears to be over, with the actor currently seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” And while it remains unclear if Miller redeems themselves enough to return to full-time acting —Miller uses they/them pronouns— it does look like Warner Bros. will stay the course with their release of “The Flash” next June. Is that a good thing? Some in Hollywood don’t think so, like actress “Insecure” actress Issa Rae who has had enough and is speaking out, despite her comfortable relationship with HBO, which is owned by Warner Media Discovery.
‘Bar Fight!’ Trailer: New IFC Holiday Comedy Pits Couple Against Each Other For Control Of Their Favorite Bar
What’s one way to spice up the holiday comedy? How about a broken-up couple, a custody battle over their bar, and a bunch of regulars who don’t want their drinking interrupted?. That’s the gist of “Bar Fight!,” a new comedy from IFC headed to select theaters and AMC+...
Scarlett Johansson Says She Was “Pigeonholed” Into “Hypersexualized” Roles Earlier In Her Career
With an acting career that goes back nearly twenty years, Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to being typecast. But EW reports that, when the actress sat down to talk with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on their “Armchair Expert” podcast, Johansson opened up about how taking on more mature roles earlier in her career led her to be “hyper-sexualized” for most of her career.
‘Nil By Mouth’ At 25: Gary Oldman’s Directorial Debut Is Astounding, Bleak British Realism [LFF]
It’s been quite the year for films that look for inspiration in the autobiographical. James Gray returned to his childhood in Queens for “Armageddon Time,” Steven Spielberg reflected on the origins of his love for cinema in “The Fabelmans,” and Alejandro González Iñárritu investigated the pained ripples of diaspora and guilt in “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.” In 2022, one more semi-autobiographical film will grace the screens, Gary Oldman’s BAFTA-winning directorial debut “Nil By Mouth.” Back to British cinemas for the first time since its original release in 1997, the film has been recently remastered in celebration of its 25th anniversary. Audiences had the chance to watch the new 4K remastering firsthand at a special event at the BFI London Film Festival this week, the first of many landmark anniversary celebrations, including a four-week Gary Oldman season at the British Film Institute, a wide U.K. re-release, and a special limited two-disc edition Blu-Ray.
‘Halloween Ends’: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Last Stand Against Evil Is Ruined By Some Dude Named Corey [The Playlist Podcast]
We said we wouldn’t do it. When we sat down and watched the entire “Halloween” franchise (12 films!) in a week to rank them before “Halloween Ends,” we said we didn’t need to discuss the finale because it was probably going to be just fine and exactly what we expected would happen. Laurie kills Michael. Evil dies tonight! You know the drill. Well, David Gordon Green zigged when we thought he would zag and turned in what we think might be one of the worst “Halloween” films of all time. This warrants a discussion.
