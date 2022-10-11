ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide

A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)

A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman

Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
GULFPORT, FL
