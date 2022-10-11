Read full article on original website
St. Pete family escapes condo fire, helps warn neighbors
St. Petersburg firefighters had to put out a condo fire early Sunday morning, according to a release.
VIDEO: Smoke billows out over Port Richey neighborhood after house catches fire
Neighbors captured video of dark smoke billowing out over a Port Richey neighborhood after a house caught fire on Saturday.
thegabber.com
St. Pete Police Rule 19-Year-Old Found in Park a Suicide
A dead body found in a St. Petersburg park has been identified, and the death determined a suicide. The St. Petersburg Police Department found an unidentified body in Dell Homes Park on Oct. 6; the park is at 22nd Street South near Lake Maggiore. On Oct. 11, SPPD identified the...
Tampa woman, 81, killed after car hits tree in Land O’Lakes
An 81-year-old woman was killed after the car she was riding in collided with a tree in Land O'Lakes.
Pinellas Park Biker Arrested in Murder of Alleged ‘Snitch’ (VIDEO)
A Pinellas Park man, allegedly affiliated with a motorcycle gang, was arrested on Oct. 12, on first degree murder charges in connection with the slaying of another biker earlier this year. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office believe Dominick Patermoster, 46, was killed by other motorcycle gang members because...
thegabber.com
Active Shooter Hoax Sends Police to Pinellas Park, St. Pete High Schools
Police in Pinellas Park and St. Petersburg responded to bogus calls about potential active shooter situations at Pinellas Park High School and St. Pete Catholic High School on Oct. 11. Police in both Pinellas County jurisdictions said both calls about school shootings were unfounded. It was part of a series...
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
FHP: 3-year-old dead after being hit by car in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street with a parent in Spring Hill, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The incident report says around 8 a.m. the Brookville boy and his parent were crossing Evening Star Avenue...
Hillsborough deputy recalls stopping a stolen truck with two kids inside
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A man who is considered a hero in two parents' eyes detailed out how he stopped a stolen truck with two kids inside in Hillsborough County. Both kids are safe thanks to Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez. For Deputy Pazmino Alvarez, Monday’s shift started out like...
Girl shot at Tampa apartment complex expected to be OK after surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — A teenage girl shot at a Tampa apartment complex Friday morning is out of surgery and is expected to live, a Tampa Police Department spokesperson said Friday afternoon. The shooting prompted a nearby high school to go on lockdown. Police say the girl, 17, was shot...
thegabber.com
Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman
Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
Tampa shooting leaves girl in critical condition, police say
A girl is in critical condition after a Tampa shooting, according to police.
fox13news.com
St. Pete Instagram account auctions off date with local for SWFL Hurricane Ian relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It all started with a cup of coffee and a picture. People bid for a date with one bachelor to help with Hurricane Ian relief. It's a creative fundraiser that began with an Instagram account as the Southwest Florida community works to rebuild. Bryant Nardozzi, the...
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby hospital
Largo man steals $40K from victim after promising to build custom home, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested after deputies said stole more than $40,000 from a victim after he promised to build her a custom home.
Tree falls across Brandon road, crashes on top of 2 cars
An oak tree fell across a Brandon road and crashed on top of two cars on Thursday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
WATCH: Clearwater man afraid of clowns dedicates massive Halloween display to them
A Clearwater man decided to turn his fear of clowns into a creative exercise for a Halloween display.
CBS News
The City of Tampa is hosting a donation drive for families impacted by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. -- The City of Tampa will be hosting a donation drive to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian starting Monday, October 17. The drop-off site will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the following sites are:. 10/17 - Himes Avenue Sports Complex (4407 S. Himes Avenue) 10/18...
Juvenile in critical condition after Friday morning shooting in Tampa
A girl is in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Tampa. Tampa Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Friday on the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue.
DUI driver arrested after crashing into Parrish convenience store, deputies say
Deputies said a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into the side of a Parrish convenience store.
