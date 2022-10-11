Read full article on original website
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
mainepublic.org
WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine
The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
mainebiz.biz
Brokerage firm, auction company collaboration nets $2.87M in sales
Courtesy / Tranzon Auction Properties, The Fletcher Group at Keller Williams Realty 21 Fireslate Place in Lewiston, a 75,600-square-foot industrial property, sold for $1,294,650. In a strategy that could be considered underutilized, a commercial broker firm and an auction company teamed up this year to sell five properties for a...
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
A Recent Movie Was Filmed and Set Entirely in Portland, Maine
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
WGME
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river
Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
mainebiz.biz
WEX to shed 30 Maine jobs and 150 globally amid 'realignment'
WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a significant Maine employer, with roughly 1,100 employees. In 33 locations globally, it has 6,100 employees. The company's official announcement didn't go into many details about planned cuts. "To best position WEX for its next phase of growth, we are reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
mainebiz.biz
Maine’s rural roads and bridges among the worst in U.S.
PHOTO / COURTESY OF REED & REED INC. The $97.5 million reconstruction of an international bridge linking the Aroostook County town of Madawasaka to Edmundston, New Brunswick, is slated for completion in 2023. Maine’s rural roads and bridges are among the nation’s most deteriorated, with a significant backlog of repairs...
WMTW
The Friendly Toast opens location in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A new brunch spot has taken over the former Sebago Brewing location on Fore Street. The Friendly Toast is already known for its bright colors and kitschy décor, adding vinyl booths and a bright bar to the restaurant. “For us brunch is our jam. We...
Things to Do 10/15 and 10/16 in Maine
Another edition of weekend things to do is upon us, and this weekend, while the days are getting shorter, there are plenty of fun events going on in Maine to enjoy. With our upcoming rain, I did make sure to include rain dates for any events that had scheduled rain dates. Some events might end up being canceled at the last minute or after this has been published, so please keep this in mind if you are making plans to attend any of these events listed. It's never fun when Mother Nature messes with the weekend, but do have a nice weekend despite the rain.
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
wabi.tv
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
Central Maine Power crews restore electricity before wind, rain end
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's electricity companies restored power to thousands of people in a matter of hours after strong winds and a rain storm blew through the state on Friday. Central Maine Power reported 69,578 of its customers did not have power at the peak of the storm. About...
Extreme Flooding On Rt 17 In Maine Causes Three Hour Long Detour
One of the most notable things revealed in the latest Old Farmer's Almanac was that we would be getting a significant storm in the month of October. The Almanac said that it was going to be a "Nor'Easter". Technically, this was more of a "South Easter", but it was still quite a storm.
