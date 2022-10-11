ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, ME

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 WCYY

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine

The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Brokerage firm, auction company collaboration nets $2.87M in sales

Courtesy / Tranzon Auction Properties, The Fletcher Group at Keller Williams Realty 21 Fireslate Place in Lewiston, a 75,600-square-foot industrial property, sold for $1,294,650. In a strategy that could be considered underutilized, a commercial broker firm and an auction company teamed up this year to sell five properties for a...
LEWISTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Saco, ME
City
South Portland, ME
Local
Maine Business
City
Yarmouth, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Leases#Nutrition#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Dupont Nutrition Usa Inc#Kent Farm Llc#Rsp Rockland Llc#The Masiello Group#Maine Realty Advisors#Cuddledown#The Boulos Co#Porta Co#120 Exchange St#Colliers International
WGME

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

WEX to shed 30 Maine jobs and 150 globally amid 'realignment'

WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a significant Maine employer, with roughly 1,100 employees. In 33 locations globally, it has 6,100 employees. The company's official announcement didn't go into many details about planned cuts. "To best position WEX for its next phase of growth, we are reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities to...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Maine’s rural roads and bridges among the worst in U.S.

PHOTO / COURTESY OF REED & REED INC. The $97.5 million reconstruction of an international bridge linking the Aroostook County town of Madawasaka to Edmundston, New Brunswick, is slated for completion in 2023. Maine’s rural roads and bridges are among the nation’s most deteriorated, with a significant backlog of repairs...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

The Friendly Toast opens location in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A new brunch spot has taken over the former Sebago Brewing location on Fore Street. The Friendly Toast is already known for its bright colors and kitschy décor, adding vinyl booths and a bright bar to the restaurant. “For us brunch is our jam. We...
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do 10/15 and 10/16 in Maine

Another edition of weekend things to do is upon us, and this weekend, while the days are getting shorter, there are plenty of fun events going on in Maine to enjoy. With our upcoming rain, I did make sure to include rain dates for any events that had scheduled rain dates. Some events might end up being canceled at the last minute or after this has been published, so please keep this in mind if you are making plans to attend any of these events listed. It's never fun when Mother Nature messes with the weekend, but do have a nice weekend despite the rain.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy