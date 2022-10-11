Read full article on original website
What do you want for the holidays? How about a recession, CEOs say
Nearly all CEOs expect a U.S. recession in the next 12 to 18 months, according to a new survey. “Our economy is strong as hell,” President Joe Biden said on Saturday. That might sound like good news heading into the holidays—with retailers hoping for strong spending despite rising interest rates and still-high inflation—but lest the mood get too merry, nearly every CEO expects a recession to hit America in the near future.
Citrus County Chronicle
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored. The state-run operator, PERN, said that both...
