Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho
MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
Was Idaho Really This Deadly 100 Million Years Ago?
I remember when the first Jurassic Park movie came out back in the early 90s and the talk of the time was... is this possible? Could scientists really use frog DNA to bring back dinosaur clones? It's a terrifying thought, to say the least, and as the films have taught us, it's just not a good idea.
‘A Friend of the Family’: Pocatello, Idaho Wasn’t As Small of a Town as They Want You to Think
Pocatello, Idaho, in the 1970s had a population of over 40,000 people, so why does it seem like a small town in 'A Friend of the Family?'
Rigby angler sets new Idaho hybrid trout record
BOISE, Idaho — There is a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in the State of Idaho. On Oct. 4, Rigby angler Hailey Thomas hooked a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid while fishing Henrys Lake. According to Idaho Fish and Game, Thomas' hybrid smashes the previous state record of 30...
Thousands of special session rebates are on the way to Idahoans - how to track yours
IDAHO - As of Friday morning, Governor Little accounted that over 452,000 special session rebates have been sent to Idaho taxpayers. According to the Governor, "that's over $212 MILLION back in the pockets of Idahoans to help combat historic inflation." He continued his press release by stating "With no solutions...
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
Idaho’s “Extreme Right” Investigated by Dutch Television News
What is going on with Europe's fascination with Idaho? Apparently, word got out that politics in Idaho are a little "different" these days and a news broadcast from The Netherlands sent a crew to our state to investigate. During their time in Idaho, folks from Nieuwsuur, a European news source...
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply
Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
Nevada and Idaho jump out in report on rates of prenatal care for pregnant minors
In Nevada, 9.2% of the babies born to girls 17 and younger did not receive prenatal care. That’s the highest percentage in the nation, according to research firm ValuePenguin, which analyzed Center for Disease Control and Prevention data between 2016 and 2020. New Mexico had the fifth-highest rate at...
Idaho’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant is in Downtown Boise
The Boise food scene is getting better and better constantly. We have been named one of the best 'foodie' cities over the last couple of years and for good reason. Idaho is also a great farming state so farm to table is definitely a big deal in the gem state.
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho
When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
Are Idahoans And Californians Different Sides Of The Same Coin?
It seems Idaho's anti-California sentiment has reached critical mass. It's become perfectly ordinary to overhear Idahoans pledge their disdain for west coast transplants. No one bats an eye. No one chimes in to caution against the pitfalls of generalization. It's high-time to put an end to the ignorance. Bridging the...
Idaho Women Are Exposing Their Husband’s Dirty Secrets Online
Idaho mistresses, beware. Your crimes against your lover's wife could soon become a public affair. It's a bit unnerving, isn't it? That's understandable. After all, you know what you did you, but you never imagined the rest of the world would. You broke the Woman Code. You slept with another...
Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little
Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
