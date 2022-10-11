Pop-punk giant Blink-182 is reunited and headed to Tampa next summer
It's been over two decades since Blink-182 brought dick jokes to MTV's "Total Request Live." Now the boys are back together, and headed out on a tour that stops in Tampa next summer.
Tickets to see Blink-182 play Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, and start at $25.75. Turnstile— which headlines a very sold-out St. Pete this Friday —opens the show. The only other Florida date is on July 11 in Ft. Lauderdale.
The stop is the first Tampa Bay show from Blink-182 since a 2019 gig with Lil Wayne .
It's been 10 years since members of Blink-182—Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker—have been in the studio together, but this tour also comes with a new single, "Edging," set to arrive on Oct. 14.
These days Hoppus is just grateful to be alive after a cancer diagnosis , with Barker also loving life after unwilling dodging death a couple of times. DeLonge, for his part, is now the only pop-punker to believe when it comes to alien existence .
See Josh Bradley's weekly roundup of new, postponed and canceled concerts below.
Goodie Mob Thursday, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $32.50-$69.99. The Ritz, Ybor City
Tom Petty Birthday Bash feat. The Petty Experience/more TBA Thursday, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $10. Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg
Monufest feat. Strikeforce Diablo/In Like Flynn/Thunderclap/HiGH/State Drugs/Telepathic Lines/Pricked/Minimum Rage/Curtains/The Hamiltons/more Saturday, Oct. 22. 2 p.m. $20. Ordinance One, New Port Richey
Ybor Horror feat. Discord Theory/Hollyglen/Neverless/Mortal Sons/Keep It A Secret/Viewers Like You Friday, Oct. 28. 7 p.m. $10 with costume, $20 without costume. Crowbar, Ybor City
Zeta w/Deaf Company/Eyelid Cinema Thursday, Nov. 3. 7 p.m. $12-15. Hooch and Hive, Tampa
Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown w/Speak Easy/Sick Hot Thursday, Nov. 3. 7 p.m. $10. Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg
Badfish w/The Ries Brothers Saturday, Nov. 5. 7 p.m. $20. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg
Emo Night Tampa feat. Eyelid Cinema/Witch Hiatus/Pretzel Day/My Cat Umi Saturday, Nov. 12. 9:45 p.m. No cover. Hooch and Hive, Tampa
The Heavy Pets w/The Joint Chiefs/TBA Friday, Nov. 18. 7 p.m. $10. Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg
Destroy Lonely w/Homixide Gang/DJ Blakboy Wednesday, Nov. 23. 7 p.m. $25.50-$77. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg
97x Next Big Thing feat. Machine Gun Kelly/Jack White/All Time Low/Dirty Heads with Rome/Phoenix/Yungblud/Gayle/Lovelytheband/The Maine/Giovannie and the Hired Guns/Boywithuke/more Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. Prices TBA. Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
Rod Wave w/Toosii/Mariah The Scientist Sunday, Dec. 4. 8 p.m. $49.50 & up. Yuengling Center, Tampa
She Wants Revenge Sunday, Dec. 4. 7 p.m. $22. Orpheum, Tampa
Secrets w/Palisades/Archetypes Collide Monday, Dec. 5. 6 p.m. $20. Orpheum, Tampa
93.3 Jingle Ball feat. Backstreet Boys/Black Eyed Peas/Big Time Rush/Cheat Codes/Tate McRae/Ava Max/Jax/Nicky Youre Friday, Dec. 16. 7 p.m. $41 & up. Amalie Arena, Tampa
Guavatron w/TBA/Tropico Blvd./MiniM Friday, Dec. 16. 7 p.m. $15. Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg
Thievery Corporation w/Emancipator Saturday, Dec. 17. 7 p.m. $39.50. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg
Cancellations/reschedules
Remi Wolf at Jannus Live, Sept. 30 Rescheduled to Nov. 16
Glaive w/Aldn at Orpheum, Oct. 1 Rescheduled to Nov. 13
Tauren Wells at Yuengling Center, Oct. 6 Rescheduled to Nov. 20
Whitney at Orpheum, Oct. 15 Canceled
Skip Marley at Crowbar, Oct. 19 Postponed
