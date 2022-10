Pop-punk giant Blink-182 is reunited and headed to Tampa next summer

Blink-182

It's been over two decades since Blink-182 brought dick jokes to MTV's "Total Request Live." Now the boys are back together, and headed out on a tour that stops in Tampa next summer.Turnstile— which headlines a very sold-out St. Pete this Friday —opens the show. The only other Florida date is on July 11 in Ft. Lauderdale.The stop is the first Tampa Bay show from Blink-182 since a 2019 gig with Lil Wayne It's been 10 years since members of Blink-182—Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker—have been in the studio together, but this tour also comes with a new single, "Edging," set to arrive on Oct. 14.These days Hoppus is just grateful to be alive after a cancer diagnosis , with Barker also loving life after unwilling death dodging a couple of times. DeLonge, for his part, is now the only pop-punker to believe when it comes to alien existence See Josh Bradley's weekly roundup of new, postponed and canceled concerts below.[event-1]Thursday, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $32.50-$69.99. The Ritz, Ybor CityThursday, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $10. Floridian Social Club, St. PetersburgSaturday, Oct. 22. 2 p.m. $20. Ordinance One, New Port RicheyFriday, Oct. 28. 7 p.m. $10 with costume, $20 without costume. Crowbar, Ybor CityThursday, Nov. 3. 7 p.m. $12-15. Hooch and Hive, TampaThursday, Nov. 3. 7 p.m. $10. Floridian Social Club, St. PetersburgSaturday, Nov. 5. 7 p.m. $20. Jannus Live, St. PetersburgSaturday, Nov. 12. 9:45 p.m. No cover. Hooch and Hive, TampaFriday, Nov. 18. 7 p.m. $10. Floridian Social Club, St. PetersburgWednesday, Nov. 23. 7 p.m. $25.50-$77. Jannus Live, St. PetersburgSaturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. Prices TBA. Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, TampaSunday, Dec. 4. 8 p.m. $49.50 & up. Yuengling Center, TampaSunday, Dec. 4. 7 p.m. $22. Orpheum, TampaMonday, Dec. 5. 6 p.m. $20. Orpheum, TampaFriday, Dec. 16. 7 p.m. $41 & up. Amalie Arena, TampaFriday, Dec. 16. 7 p.m. $15. Floridian Social Club, St. PetersburgSaturday, Dec. 17. 7 p.m. $39.50. Jannus Live, St. PetersburgRescheduled to Nov. 16Rescheduled to Nov. 13Rescheduled to Nov. 20CanceledOct. 19 Postponed