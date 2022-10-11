ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Pop-punk giant Blink-182 is reunited and headed to Tampa next summer

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
Blink-182
It's been over two decades since Blink-182 brought dick jokes to MTV's "Total Request Live." Now the boys are back together, and headed out on a tour that stops in Tampa next summer.

Tickets to see Blink-182 play Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, and start at $25.75.
Turnstile— which headlines a very sold-out St. Pete this Friday —opens the show. The only other Florida date is on July 11 in Ft. Lauderdale.

The stop is the first Tampa Bay show from Blink-182 since a 2019 gig with Lil Wayne .
It's been 10 years since members of Blink-182—Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker—have been in the studio together, but this tour also comes with a new single, "Edging," set to arrive on Oct. 14.

These days Hoppus is just grateful to be alive after a cancer diagnosis , with Barker also loving life after unwilling
dodging death a couple of times. DeLonge, for his part, is now the only pop-punker to believe when it comes to alien existence .

See Josh Bradley's weekly roundup of new, postponed and canceled concerts below.
Goodie Mob Thursday, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $32.50-$69.99. The Ritz, Ybor City

Tom Petty Birthday Bash feat. The Petty Experience/more TBA Thursday, Oct. 20. 7 p.m. $10. Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg

Monufest feat. Strikeforce Diablo/In Like Flynn/Thunderclap/HiGH/State Drugs/Telepathic Lines/Pricked/Minimum Rage/Curtains/The Hamiltons/more
Saturday, Oct. 22. 2 p.m. $20. Ordinance One, New Port Richey

Ybor Horror feat. Discord Theory/Hollyglen/Neverless/Mortal Sons/Keep It A Secret/Viewers Like You Friday, Oct. 28. 7 p.m. $10 with costume, $20 without costume. Crowbar, Ybor City

Zeta w/Deaf Company/Eyelid Cinema Thursday, Nov. 3. 7 p.m. $12-15. Hooch and Hive, Tampa

Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown w/Speak Easy/Sick Hot Thursday, Nov. 3. 7 p.m. $10. Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg

Badfish w/The Ries Brothers Saturday, Nov. 5. 7 p.m. $20. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg

Emo Night Tampa feat. Eyelid Cinema/Witch Hiatus/Pretzel Day/My Cat Umi
Saturday, Nov. 12. 9:45 p.m. No cover. Hooch and Hive, Tampa

The Heavy Pets w/The Joint Chiefs/TBA Friday, Nov. 18. 7 p.m. $10. Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg

Destroy Lonely w/Homixide Gang/DJ Blakboy Wednesday, Nov. 23. 7 p.m. $25.50-$77. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg

97x Next Big Thing feat. Machine Gun Kelly/Jack White/All Time Low/Dirty Heads with Rome/Phoenix/Yungblud/Gayle/Lovelytheband/The Maine/Giovannie and the Hired Guns/Boywithuke/more Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. Prices TBA. Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa

Rod Wave w/Toosii/Mariah The Scientist Sunday, Dec. 4. 8 p.m. $49.50 & up. Yuengling Center, Tampa


She Wants Revenge Sunday, Dec. 4. 7 p.m. $22. Orpheum, Tampa

Secrets w/Palisades/Archetypes Collide Monday, Dec. 5. 6 p.m. $20. Orpheum, Tampa

93.3 Jingle Ball feat. Backstreet Boys/Black Eyed Peas/Big Time Rush/Cheat Codes/Tate McRae/Ava Max/Jax/Nicky Youre Friday, Dec. 16. 7 p.m. $41 & up. Amalie Arena, Tampa

Guavatron w/TBA/Tropico Blvd./MiniM Friday, Dec. 16. 7 p.m. $15. Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg

Thievery Corporation w/Emancipator Saturday, Dec. 17. 7 p.m. $39.50. Jannus Live, St. Petersburg

Cancellations/reschedules

Remi Wolf at Jannus Live, Sept. 30 Rescheduled to Nov. 16

Glaive w/Aldn at Orpheum, Oct. 1
Rescheduled to Nov. 13

Tauren Wells at Yuengling Center, Oct. 6 Rescheduled to Nov. 20

Whitney at Orpheum, Oct. 15 Canceled

Skip Marley at Crowbar, Oct. 19 Postponed

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

