U.S. Congressmen have been buying up Tesla stock consistently over the past three months despite current stock fluctuations. According to data from CapitolTrades, a website dedicated to showing the financial trades made by Federal lawmakers, numerous members of Congress have been buying thousands of dollars worth of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock over the past three months, including in October, as the stock has tumbled to lows for the year.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO