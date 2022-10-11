Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan’s military will not buy any more Tesla cars after founder’s comments
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese military will not buy any more Tesla cars after its boss Elon Musk suggested that China should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” However, the firm’s China sales hit a record high in September.
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
teslarati.com
Tesla is “a solution to the economy” Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood says
Tesla “is a solution to the economy,” Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said in an interview with Yahoo! Finance today. Wood noted that innovation will help solve the problems with supply chain issues as well as the food and energy crisis. “There’s been an accelerated consumer preference towards...
US company provided tech to Russian missile-maker despite sanctions: Report
A U.S. firm supplied technology to a Russian missile company after 2014 despite sanctions levied by the United States, according to a new report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia's Economy Ravaged by War as Budget Surplus Completely Wiped Out
Russian public finances have been strained as the government supports the Ukraine invasion during a recession.
buckinghamshirelive.com
IKEA sacks 10,000 Russian workers in Ukraine war fallout
IKEA has fired 10,000 workers in Russia after a fallout over the Ukraine war. The Swedish furniture giant halted operations in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The chain already "had to say goodbye" to around 10,000 of its 12,000 employees in Russia, Jesper Brodin, the chief executive...
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
teslarati.com
U.S. Congressmen buy Tesla stock in October despite market downturn
U.S. Congressmen have been buying up Tesla stock consistently over the past three months despite current stock fluctuations. According to data from CapitolTrades, a website dedicated to showing the financial trades made by Federal lawmakers, numerous members of Congress have been buying thousands of dollars worth of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock over the past three months, including in October, as the stock has tumbled to lows for the year.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen focuses on software with €2B joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics
Volkswagen is expected to announce a €2 billion joint venture (JV) with China-based Horizon Robotics to improve its software development and production. The German automaker appears hyper-focused on improving its software development process since former CEO Herbert Diess left the helm. The Chinese company focuses on open, scalable, and...
US to ban sales of ALL Huawei and ZTE products over national security concerns: Five Chinese firms to face new restrictions
The FCC is due to vote to bans all Huawei and ZTE products in the US in concern over the threat the Chinese telecoms giants pose to national security. Axios obtained a draft of an order by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel which cites the ongoing threat to US national security as reason to stamp out the products from the US market.
NASDAQ
Traders divert Europe-bound diesel to U.S. in race to re-stock
Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices. LONDON/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Traders are diverting Europe-bound tankers carrying diesel to the U.S. East Coast as the two regions battle for supplies amid an acute shortage and soaring prices.
China could make submarines more stealthy and powerful with classified system that reduces noise 90%
A Chinese research team claims to have created a new pump-jet propulsion system that can increase submarine thrust while minimizing obtrusive vibrations by more than 90 percent. The team created a sealant that prevents water from entering a duct without hindering the rotation of the rotor. However, the precise nature...
teslarati.com
Over 10,000 Teslas gather in Shanghai port in lead-up to Q3 earnings
Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call is just a few days away, and the electric vehicle maker’s operations are in full swing. This is particularly notable in China, where Giga Shanghai continues to pump out vehicles for exports. Aerial footage of one of these batches of Teslas from Gigafactory Shanghai...
teslarati.com
Cyberbackpack inventor extends Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees
The inventor of the Cyberbackpack is extending an Elon Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees, offering a discount at a familiar value to any company worker who wishes to buy a backpack based on the Tesla Cybertruck design. The Cyberbackpack was invented by Riz, a Tesla owner and early adopter of...
The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth
The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
mailplus.co.uk
Mini quits UK for China
PRODUCTION of the electric Mini is being moved from the UK to China in another blow to Britain’s ambitions to build a green car-making industry. Mini’s German owner BMW makes 40,000 of the vehicles a year at its Cowley factory on the outskirts of Oxford, the historic home of the brand. But production will end next year, according to The Times. Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini, said it was because the Cowley plant was running inefficiently by having to produce electric and petrol cars on the same assembly line.
Comments / 0