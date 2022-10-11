Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
2022 Halloween events calendar
Send us your events in the form at the bottom of this page. 4th Annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @Feltz’s Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Dr, Plover. The first 350 families will receive a pumpkin (one per child) and canvas bag from NextHome Priority. Activites include a corn maze, petting zoo, fall treats and ice cream, fresh cheese curds, balloon animals, and more.
WSAW
Weston Aldi store to open Oct. 27
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Aldi store located at 3311 Schofield Avenue in Weston will open Oct. 27. The location is on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. The lot was previously a wooded area with two structures. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag...
Wausau area obituaries October 14, 2022
Judy Rosemurgy, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday September 27th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her three children by her side. Judy was born on March 8, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late Esther and Vernon Goldsworthy. Judy’s love of caring for people brought her to the professions of nursing, in-home caregiver, and hospice volunteer. Judy’s recovery and spiritual growth became her passion and reaching out to others on the same journey was always a privilege to her. Her true love was her family, she was a wonderful mom and an awesome grandma (or Munga as she was known to her seven grandchildren). There were many friends in and outside of recovery who graced her life and brought her joy, including her forever friend Peggy.
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week 9: Auburndale knocks of Colby in our Game of the Week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Auburndale beat Colby to claim a share of the Marawood title in our Game of the Week, Amherst beat Stratford in an emotional victory and the Valley Football Association ends the season in a three-way tie for the third straight year. Game of the Week. Entering...
hubcitytimes.com
Families encouraged to participate in drug take back event
WOOD COUNTY — On Saturday, Oct. 29th, the Wisconsin Departments of Health Services and Justice are sponsoring a prescription drug take back event throughout Wisconsin. Take-back events provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of medications. Remember to never flush or drain unused/expired prescription medications. These substances can contaminate our water supply if not disposed of properly. Parents, guardians, grandparents, and other adults who spend time with youth are especially encouraged to participate in an effort to prevent prescription drugs from being taken and misused.
WJFW-TV
City of Merrill introduces a new logo
MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill unveiled on Tuesday, that they have a new logo. and it will replace the older City of Parks one. This is all related to the City's rebranding efforts to attract more people to Merrill in terms of living, working, visiting and doing business in the city.
merrillfotonews.com
Monday evening fire in Town of Pine River destroys home, leaves family homeless
On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at 7:12 p.m., the Pine River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at N1964 French Ridge Rd., Merrill, in the Town of Pine River. The initial reports were that a residential structure was on fire and at least one occupant was trapped.
WSAW
Debris burning cited as cause of Wisconsin Rapids area house fire
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- Two homes were destroyed as a result of a fire early Wednesday morning near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH in the town of Sigel.
Community Corner Clubhouse closes Friday after 26 years of operation
One year after celebrating its 25th anniversary, a local resource for people in recovery and those struggling with mental illness will close. The Community Corner Clubhouse, which served more than 1,000 people, will shutter on Friday. The planned closure of the Corner Clubhouse was announced in August by North Central...
UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control
Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
waupacanow.com
U-Haul moving into old K-Mart
U-Haul is in the process of finalizing the purchase of the old K-Mart store on Fulton Street. The company’s plan is to turn the property into a personal storage facility and full-service U-Haul service center. The goal is to be open by April 1. A retail space will be...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Snow showers Friday, staying chilly this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the wake of a cold front that passed through on Wednesday, cooler air has settled into the Badger State. Clouds will be common into Thursday night with rain showers/drizzle, along with a few flurries in the north, winding down around or after sunset. Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
WSAW
Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst football has been ruled ineligible for the playoffs after the WIAA voted they must forfeit their six wins on the season due to an ineligible player, according to a release on the Tomorrow River School District’s Facebook page. The WIAA ruled the player had...
cwbradio.com
Authorities Investigating Fire that Damaged Homes Near Wisconsin Rapids
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged two homes near Wisconsin Rapids. The fire occurred around 1am Wednesday in the Town of Siegel. The fire started at a home on the corner of County Highway F and County Highway HH and quickly spread to a home in proximity. No one was injured in the fire.
WSAW
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee volleyball and their gym were quiet early on in their match. That remained up until the 10th point, when the gym erupted. The moment building up to the 10th point was special because it allowed Mosinee player Melina Carattini’s brother to watch the game. Payton has autism and is sensitive to noise.
waupacanow.com
Coming home to Waupaca
Since she turned 18, Gabriela Ocampo has relocated from Miami to Texas, then to Chicago, before finding a place she calls home. Now 24 years old, she is living in Waupaca. “People here are really kind,” Ocampo said. She started as a temp in January, translating for Spanish-speaking employees...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
merrillfotonews.com
Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning
The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
onfocus.news
Amherst Football Comes Back from Two Touchdown Deficit to Defeat Stratford
Mathew Glodowski ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as Amherst came back from a 14-0 deficit to defeat Stratford in CWC-Large Football, 28-21. Glodowski scored on runs of 1, 30 and 72 yards, and threw a 31 yard touchdown. Glodowski had 179 yards rushing and passed for 114 more.
