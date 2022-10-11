ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburndale, WI

spmetrowire.com

2022 Halloween events calendar

Send us your events in the form at the bottom of this page. 4th Annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. @Feltz’s Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Dr, Plover. The first 350 families will receive a pumpkin (one per child) and canvas bag from NextHome Priority. Activites include a corn maze, petting zoo, fall treats and ice cream, fresh cheese curds, balloon animals, and more.
PLOVER, WI
WSAW

Weston Aldi store to open Oct. 27

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Aldi store located at 3311 Schofield Avenue in Weston will open Oct. 27. The location is on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. The lot was previously a wooded area with two structures. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag...
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 14, 2022

Judy Rosemurgy, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday September 27th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her three children by her side. Judy was born on March 8, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late Esther and Vernon Goldsworthy. Judy’s love of caring for people brought her to the professions of nursing, in-home caregiver, and hospice volunteer. Judy’s recovery and spiritual growth became her passion and reaching out to others on the same journey was always a privilege to her. Her true love was her family, she was a wonderful mom and an awesome grandma (or Munga as she was known to her seven grandchildren). There were many friends in and outside of recovery who graced her life and brought her joy, including her forever friend Peggy.
WAUSAU, WI
Auburndale, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Families encouraged to participate in drug take back event

WOOD COUNTY — On Saturday, Oct. 29th, the Wisconsin Departments of Health Services and Justice are sponsoring a prescription drug take back event throughout Wisconsin. Take-back events provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of medications. Remember to never flush or drain unused/expired prescription medications. These substances can contaminate our water supply if not disposed of properly. Parents, guardians, grandparents, and other adults who spend time with youth are especially encouraged to participate in an effort to prevent prescription drugs from being taken and misused.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

City of Merrill introduces a new logo

MERRILL (WJFW) - The City of Merrill unveiled on Tuesday, that they have a new logo. and it will replace the older City of Parks one. This is all related to the City's rebranding efforts to attract more people to Merrill in terms of living, working, visiting and doing business in the city.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
waupacanow.com

U-Haul moving into old K-Mart

U-Haul is in the process of finalizing the purchase of the old K-Mart store on Fulton Street. The company’s plan is to turn the property into a personal storage facility and full-service U-Haul service center. The goal is to be open by April 1. A retail space will be...
WAUPACA, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Snow showers Friday, staying chilly this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In the wake of a cold front that passed through on Wednesday, cooler air has settled into the Badger State. Clouds will be common into Thursday night with rain showers/drizzle, along with a few flurries in the north, winding down around or after sunset. Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
WAUSAU, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Wisconsin this month

A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Wisconsin this month. Read on to learn more. If you've been searching for more ways to save money on your grocery bills, you may be interested to learn that the popular German-based discount supermarket chain Aldi recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Weston on October 27, 2022.
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Amherst football must forfeit six wins, will miss playoffs

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amherst football has been ruled ineligible for the playoffs after the WIAA voted they must forfeit their six wins on the season due to an ineligible player, according to a release on the Tomorrow River School District’s Facebook page. The WIAA ruled the player had...
AMHERST, WI
WSAW

Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee volleyball and their gym were quiet early on in their match. That remained up until the 10th point, when the gym erupted. The moment building up to the 10th point was special because it allowed Mosinee player Melina Carattini’s brother to watch the game. Payton has autism and is sensitive to noise.
MOSINEE, WI
waupacanow.com

Coming home to Waupaca

Since she turned 18, Gabriela Ocampo has relocated from Miami to Texas, then to Chicago, before finding a place she calls home. Now 24 years old, she is living in Waupaca. “People here are really kind,” Ocampo said. She started as a temp in January, translating for Spanish-speaking employees...
WAUPACA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
merrillfotonews.com

Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning

The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
MERRILL, WI

