Oxford, MS

James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization

Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Wilkinson’s game-winner pushes Oxford past Clinton

Oxford (4-3) defeated Clinton (4-3) at Bobby Holcomb Field on Friday to put an end to their two game skid. The Chargers secured the 24-22 win on the back of a 33 yard game winning field goal from junior kicker William Wilkinson, and a superb performance from freshman quarterback Mitchell Grandjean. Grandjean was the first freshman to ever start a varsity football game for the Chargers at quarterback.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
COLUMBUS, MS
Oxford Eagle

Water Valley Comeback Falls Short

Water Valley(3-4, 1-1 Region 1-3A) dropped their first region game of the year as their comeback fell short against Kossuth 22-21 on Friday night. The Water Valley offense started the game with a long drive down the field that had taken 7:46 of the first quarter. The drive ended with...
WATER VALLEY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss soccer drops 1-0 battle to Mississippi State

Despite the Rebel’s constant attack from offense, Ole Miss soccer was unable to find the net, falling 1-0 to in-state rival Mississippi State at home Thursday night. Ole Miss (9-4-2) started on the attack, shooting at the Mississippi State (10-2-3) goal three times in the first 12 minutes, including two shots on goal. The defense also began strong, holding the Bulldogs to only three shots in the first 45 minutes of play. Both teams headed into the locker room scoreless at the half.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

CASA North Mississippi holds ribbon cutting to celebrate new office space

CASA of North Mississippi advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children through the service of trained, court-appointed community volunteers. Erin Smith, Director of CASA North Mississippi, cut the Red Ribbon at the new offices of CASA North Mississippi. Already members of the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, today marks a new chapter for them in the brand new facility. Joining Erin to cut the red ribbon are her mother, Tina Byford and Judge David Bell. Also there are her staff, Terrica Roberts, Kim Vaughn, Wanda Wood and Carrie Coggins. Many CASA board members, friends and local businesses helped celebrate, along with Chamber board members and Ambassadors.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss vs Auburn: Three takeaways from Saturday’s game

Ole Miss fended off a scrappy Auburn team 48-34 on Saturday to remain perfect on the season as they used a devastating rushing attack to wear down the Tigers over the course of the game. The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) found themselves in hot water a few times throughout the...
OXFORD, MS
bulletintimesnews.com

Teachers Given Tenure with Hardeman County Schools

The Hardeman County School Board recognized teachers who met the eligibility to attain tenure at the meeting on October 6. For a director of schools to recommend a teacher be granted tenure by the local board of education, the teacher must first be eligible under the law. . . .
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville jets to the Bayou for SEC West showdown in Baton Rouge between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, is off to Baton Rouge to highlight the SEC West showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU. The show will originate from LSU’s campus from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22, on SEC Network. Exact set location will be announced later this week.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Cannon Motors to host canine costume party

On Saturday morning October 29th, 10am, Cannon Motors will host its Fourth Annual Canine Competition at its Chevrolet Dealership. This year it’s a Costume Party Contest!. Dogs must dress in their Halloween costumes and compete for prizes in the following categories: Scariest; Most Creative; Cutest; and Best in Show. Their family is also invited to join in on the fun and dress up too!
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
TUPELO, MS
yalnews.com

City-Wide Yard Sale Is Saturday

WATER VALLEY – An idea shared on social media back in August to gauge interest for a city-wide yard sale will come to fruition Saturday with over three dozen locations signed up and several stops featuring items from multiple families. Water Valley Sale Day is scheduled from 7 a.m. until noon, but many participants have extended the hours and a few plan to have a two-day sale that starts Friday.
WATER VALLEY, MS

