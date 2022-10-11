Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization
Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Oxford Eagle
Wilkinson’s game-winner pushes Oxford past Clinton
Oxford (4-3) defeated Clinton (4-3) at Bobby Holcomb Field on Friday to put an end to their two game skid. The Chargers secured the 24-22 win on the back of a 33 yard game winning field goal from junior kicker William Wilkinson, and a superb performance from freshman quarterback Mitchell Grandjean. Grandjean was the first freshman to ever start a varsity football game for the Chargers at quarterback.
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
wtva.com
Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
Oxford Eagle
Water Valley Comeback Falls Short
Water Valley(3-4, 1-1 Region 1-3A) dropped their first region game of the year as their comeback fell short against Kossuth 22-21 on Friday night. The Water Valley offense started the game with a long drive down the field that had taken 7:46 of the first quarter. The drive ended with...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford comes up short against Madison Central in emotional North Half semifinal match
Oxford volleyball saw their season come to a close on Thursday as they were knocked out of the playoffs by Madison Central in the North Half semifinals. The Lady Chargers (30-10) were blitzed out of the gates by a Jaguars squad that was firing on all cylinders throughout the match en route to a 3-1 victory (25-19, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21).
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss soccer drops 1-0 battle to Mississippi State
Despite the Rebel’s constant attack from offense, Ole Miss soccer was unable to find the net, falling 1-0 to in-state rival Mississippi State at home Thursday night. Ole Miss (9-4-2) started on the attack, shooting at the Mississippi State (10-2-3) goal three times in the first 12 minutes, including two shots on goal. The defense also began strong, holding the Bulldogs to only three shots in the first 45 minutes of play. Both teams headed into the locker room scoreless at the half.
Oxford Eagle
CASA North Mississippi holds ribbon cutting to celebrate new office space
CASA of North Mississippi advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children through the service of trained, court-appointed community volunteers. Erin Smith, Director of CASA North Mississippi, cut the Red Ribbon at the new offices of CASA North Mississippi. Already members of the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, today marks a new chapter for them in the brand new facility. Joining Erin to cut the red ribbon are her mother, Tina Byford and Judge David Bell. Also there are her staff, Terrica Roberts, Kim Vaughn, Wanda Wood and Carrie Coggins. Many CASA board members, friends and local businesses helped celebrate, along with Chamber board members and Ambassadors.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss vs Auburn: Three takeaways from Saturday’s game
Ole Miss fended off a scrappy Auburn team 48-34 on Saturday to remain perfect on the season as they used a devastating rushing attack to wear down the Tigers over the course of the game. The Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) found themselves in hot water a few times throughout the...
Commercial Dispatch
Now at EMCC, former Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. reflects on costly penalty
SCOOBA — Less than five months ago, Rodney Groce Jr. could wake up and watch the sun rising over the desert. Now, his view is much different. “You can’t look out and see Tempe, Arizona, and the beautiful city no more,” Groce said. “It’s trees and woods.”
Mississippi State Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Saturday Matchup Against Kentucky
Mississippi State is coming into this weekend's game against the Kentucky Wildcats icy.
bulletintimesnews.com
Teachers Given Tenure with Hardeman County Schools
The Hardeman County School Board recognized teachers who met the eligibility to attain tenure at the meeting on October 6. For a director of schools to recommend a teacher be granted tenure by the local board of education, the teacher must first be eligible under the law. . . .
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
Oxford Eagle
SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville jets to the Bayou for SEC West showdown in Baton Rouge between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, is off to Baton Rouge to highlight the SEC West showdown between No. 9 Ole Miss and LSU. The show will originate from LSU’s campus from 9-11 a.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 22, on SEC Network. Exact set location will be announced later this week.
Oxford Eagle
Cannon Motors to host canine costume party
On Saturday morning October 29th, 10am, Cannon Motors will host its Fourth Annual Canine Competition at its Chevrolet Dealership. This year it’s a Costume Party Contest!. Dogs must dress in their Halloween costumes and compete for prizes in the following categories: Scariest; Most Creative; Cutest; and Best in Show. Their family is also invited to join in on the fun and dress up too!
How a Southaven church is meeting the need for families in its community
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — The Tabernacle Church of God in Christ in Southaven is hosting a food drive to help give back and take the burden off their community. The food drive is happening every Thursday starting at 11 a.m. until the church runs out of food. The Tabernacle congregation...
wcbi.com
Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
yalnews.com
City-Wide Yard Sale Is Saturday
WATER VALLEY – An idea shared on social media back in August to gauge interest for a city-wide yard sale will come to fruition Saturday with over three dozen locations signed up and several stops featuring items from multiple families. Water Valley Sale Day is scheduled from 7 a.m. until noon, but many participants have extended the hours and a few plan to have a two-day sale that starts Friday.
Mississippi River low water levels lead to unusual discovery of cars at Bass Landing
MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi River has gotten so low it is revealing things that it has held secret. In DeSoto County at Bass Landing Road, where it meets the river, two cars have been found that were submerged until the water. FOX13 is talking with locals, and law enforcement...
