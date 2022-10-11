ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanon and Israel reach 'historic' maritime border deal

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago



Lebanon and Israel have reached an “historic” agreement on a disputed maritime border, Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid has said.

The agreement is intended to settle a territorial dispute in the eastern Mediterranean sea where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas. Israel produces natural gas nearby.

“This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Mr Lapir said.

The proposal “satisfies Lebanon, meets its demands, and preserves its rights to its natural resources,” Lebanese president Michel Aoun added.

