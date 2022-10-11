Prime Madeleine McCann suspect charged with separate sex offences

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been charged with several sex offences, German prosecutors said.

Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner is accused of committing five offences between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal , the public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig said, with the charges not related to the McCann case.

Investigators believe the 45-year-old killed Madeleine, then three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.

Brueckner, who has reportedly denied any involvement in the case, was identified as a suspect in the McCann case by Portuguese officials in June 2020.