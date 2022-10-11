Lizzo Opens Up About ‘Making Music For A White Audience’ & Changing Her Lyrics After Online Backlash

Source: Campbell Addy / Vanity Fair

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Lizzo donated $500,000 to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds. She also had Live Nation, her tour promoter, match that with another $500,000.

“The Supreme Court has politicized law and made it a weapon against human rights,” Lizzo told Vanity Fair. “An overwhelming amount of people did not agree with what the Supreme Court did. It’s about power and control. It’s about white male supremacy; it’s always been about white male supremacy in this country and the people who are complicit in helping uphold it–who are a lot of white women.”

Earlier this year, the pop star received online backlash for including the ableist slur sp-z in the lyrics of her song “Grrrls” (…Hold my bag / Imma sp-z). She very quickly changed the lyrics, which she explained in her cover story.

“I’d never heard it used as a slur against disabled people, never ever,” Lizzo told Vanity Fair. “The music I make is in the business of feeling good and being authentic to me. Using a slur is unauthentic to me, but I did not know it was a slur. It’s a word I’ve heard a lot, especially in rap songs, and with my Black friends and in my Black circles: It means to go off, turn up. I used [it as a] verb, not as a noun or adjective. I used it in the way that it’s used in the Black community. The internet brought it to my attention, but that wouldn’t [have been enough] to make me change something.”

Lizzo went on to say that the criticism that disturbs her the most is that she makes music for a white audience.