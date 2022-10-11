ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Multiple wildfires spark during Red Flag Warning in Jackson County

TALENT, Ore-- On the same day that Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, the first wildfire to spark was found just east of...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quakes off South Coast, Oct. 14

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.4-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry County and that was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD TIE RECORD HIGHS ON THURSDAY

Roseburg and Medford tied the record high temperatures for the date on Thursday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 83 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That tied the record high for October 13th, which was set in 1978. Medford got to 88 degrees, equaling the record high, set in 2015.
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfpa#Ifpl#The Regulated Use Closure
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS

Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Dellenback Dunes Hike, Oct. 14

South Coast Striders Hike, Dellenback Dunes, Sunday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. Requires Registration–Registration Form – This will be a hike from the trailhead to the beach and back (about 5 miles). It mainly takes us across the dunes, then through a forested area, and then to the beach. We can spend a little time on the beach before returning the way we came. In the past part of the group has hiked south on the beach and then along ten mile creek, looping back to the main trail. If someone volunteers to lead that hike (which is about 9 miles). we will offer that as an option. Email hikes@coostrails.com if you wish to volunteer. Location and Time: We will meet at the Dellenback Dunes Trail head at 10:00. Directions: From Coos Bay Visitor Center, travel north on Hwy. 101 – 15.4 miles to John Dellenback Dunes Trail on left next. Note that there is a $5.00 day use fee unless you have a recreation pass. They can be purchased online at this link. There may not be a way to purchase it at the trailhead itself. Requires Registration–Registration Form. Upcoming Events!–Save the Date: Sunday, October 23–To the Bogs and Back–an ‘in town’ hike in Bandon–See a map and preview of the hike. After the Bogs hike, you may want to take in a presentation by author, William Sullivan at 2:00 in the Bandon Public Library.
COOS BAY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
OAKRIDGE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Dog dies, three residents escape fire at Grants Pass senior park

GRANTS PASS — Three residents escaped a burning double-wide mobile home inside the Roguelea Estates Senior Park in Grants Pass during the early morning of Oct. 13. Rural Metro Fire - Josephine County and Grants Pass Fire Rescue quickly put out the flames, preventing any spread to the adjacent homes nearby.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRAFFIC CRASH IN FRONT OF CITY HALL

A traffic crash took place in front of Roseburg City Hall on Thursday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:30 pm. a 57-year old driver allegedly ran the stop sign in front of the building. His pickup struck a southbound vehicle which was already passing through the intersection while traveling south on Jackson Street. It was driven by a 99-year old man.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER

The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14

In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy