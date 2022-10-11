South Coast Striders Hike, Dellenback Dunes, Sunday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. Requires Registration–Registration Form – This will be a hike from the trailhead to the beach and back (about 5 miles). It mainly takes us across the dunes, then through a forested area, and then to the beach. We can spend a little time on the beach before returning the way we came. In the past part of the group has hiked south on the beach and then along ten mile creek, looping back to the main trail. If someone volunteers to lead that hike (which is about 9 miles). we will offer that as an option. Email hikes@coostrails.com if you wish to volunteer. Location and Time: We will meet at the Dellenback Dunes Trail head at 10:00. Directions: From Coos Bay Visitor Center, travel north on Hwy. 101 – 15.4 miles to John Dellenback Dunes Trail on left next. Note that there is a $5.00 day use fee unless you have a recreation pass. They can be purchased online at this link. There may not be a way to purchase it at the trailhead itself. Requires Registration–Registration Form. Upcoming Events!–Save the Date: Sunday, October 23–To the Bogs and Back–an ‘in town’ hike in Bandon–See a map and preview of the hike. After the Bogs hike, you may want to take in a presentation by author, William Sullivan at 2:00 in the Bandon Public Library.

