MSP troopers make pizzas to help kids stay warm this winter
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- BC Pizza in Gaylord and the Michigan State Police are raising money to help Otsego County kids stay warm this winter. State police from the Gaylord Post were in the kitchen Thursday tossing dough and making pizzas for the 2nd annual Boots for Kids event.
Petoskey Salvation Army cuts ribbon on new building
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Salvation Army of Petoskey cut the ribbon on a new building after nearly 30 years at their current location. The new site is located just north of Petoskey and brings a new purpose to the Petoskey Red Cross' old building. Salvation Army staff tell...
Charlevoix kicks off 43rd annual Apple Fest
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Charlevoix's 43rd annual Apple Fest kicked off Friday morning. Not even constant showers could keep people away from checking out the festivities. The event began at 10:00 a.m. and wraps up around 6:00 p.m. The festival runs all weekend, with farmers markets, a brand-new apple-pie...
MSP Gaylord Post promotes new assistant post commander
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post has announced the promotion of Sergeant Harold Terry to the rank of lieutenant. The promotion will go into effect on October 16, in which Lt. Terry will begin his new assignment as the assistant post commander. Lt. Terry joined...
Record-breaking bridge to open at Boyne Mountain Saturday
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The world’s largest timber-towered suspension bridge is set to open at Boyne Mountain this Saturday. Construction crews have been working on the bridge for more than a year. It’s about 1,200 feet long and nearly 118 feet high. Boyne Mountain employees say they...
World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge set to open
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- SkyBridge Michigan, which is the world's largest timber-towered suspension bridge, is set to open to the public on Saturday at the Boyne Mountain Resort. "The inspiration for the design is the Pure Michigan 'M,'" said chief designer Todd Domeck. "When you look at the towers...
Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
New housing project unveiled in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Finalized plans have been unveiled for a multi-million-dollar housing and transportation project on 50-acres of land in Grand Traverse County. The Flats at Carriage Commons is combining the new operations center for the Bay Area Transportation Authority with affordable housing. The project costs more...
Vanderbilt man arrested for domestic violence
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Vanderbilt has been arraigned on assault and domestic violence charges, according to Michigan State Police. Eric Weiss, 44, has been arraigned for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of aggravated domestic violence.
East Jordan man convicted for stealing property from employer
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from East Jordan was convicted of theft charges on Tuesday, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Coty Lee Gilmore, 34, was convicted in the 33rd Circuit Court for the following charges:. One count of receiving or concealing stolen property worth $1,000...
Elk Rapids holds off Grayling to advance in district soccer
ANTRIM COUNTY -- October is Elk Rapids soccer's time to shine as the Elks began their postseason journey at home Thursday night. After a potential comeback from Grayling with two goals in the second half the Elks were able to score two more for a 5-2 win. Elk Rapids will...
County clerks make preparations for election day
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The midterm elections are less than a month away and clerks across northern Michigan are ready. The process has been months in the making and this election includes some new steps for volunteers to prepare. Clerks in Emmet and Charlevoix counties said they're expecting to have more...
St. Francis takes five-set win over Lake City in volleyball
TRAVERSE CITY -- Check out highlights of Traverse City St. Francis' 3-2 match victory over Lake City from Thursday night. The Gladiators are currently ranked tenth in the Division 3 state polls. The Trojans are just a few spots out of the top ten as an honorable mention.
