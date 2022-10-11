Read full article on original website
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Iowa
We've all dealt with a long drive or have at least driven while tired. Many of those who wish to see us get home safely mention that we can take a nap or rest our eyes if needed. Just how legal is it to rest those eyes?. Like most of...
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
Cougars; Furry, Ferocious, And In The Midwest (VIDEO/PHOTO)
I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
Will This Be The Last November Iowa & Illinois Will Have To Change Our Clocks?
We're only a few weeks away from "fall back" and there are several tips that Iowans & Illinoisians can use to adapt to the time change. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending in the fall is that we gain an hour of sleep. The stinky part is that we lose an hour of daylight so it's already dark as pitch on your drive home from work at 5:30.
A Butter Shortage In Iowa?! Not Anymore With This Hack
Iowans and Americans are dealing with hard times right now. The worst shortage to ever happen on American soil is currently happening and experts say it won't get any butter, I mean... better. Ahead of the holiday season, butter prices are soaring through the roof, and finding it on the...
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
7 Times Iowa Has Been on Snopes (Were They True or False?)
There is a lot of weird things that happen in Iowa. But, like many things on the Internet, not all of them you hear about are true. That is where a website like Snopes.com can come in handy. You can go to major news sites and maybe get lucky finding what really happened, but Snopes.com will tell you if it's true, false, inconclusive, or just the stuff of legend.
Horse Wanders Into An Illinois Bar, Not A Joke It Really Happened
An escaped horse that was lost ends up in a bar in Illinois. If I had to pick my favorite kind of bar in Illinois, I would definitely say a neighborhood small-town bar. Those are always amazing. Great food. Affordable prices. Fun people watching. Plus, you're never quite sure what will happen. You could easily witness some crazy antics.
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
You Need About $1 Million To Retire Comfortably In Iowa
At this point retiring anywhere isn't cheap. In fact, Iowa is the 17th cheapest state to retire in even with a price tag close to $1 million. At least you're not in Hawaii... sure they have a lot of beauty, but you'd need about $ 2 million to retire there comfortably.
Two Wisconsin Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
America sure has some real beauty, and according to a new study, there is a list of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America". A handful of towns in the Midwest made it onto this list, and two Wisconsin towns were also found on this list. It seems...
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
VIDEO: Wyoming Woman Gored In Her Own Driveway By Angry Deer
A woman was seriously injured on Thursday after a scuffle with a buck who approached her home in Wyoming. Footage was caught on her Ring doorbell camera, and shows the victim, Wanda Kaynor, get surprised by a buck that was basking and sleeping in the sun on her driveway. As...
Are you ready for the cold? Freeze Watch in effect for Iowa and Illinois.
It's that time of year to bring in the plants. Unhook the hose. And make sure any outside animals are brought inside and protected. Cause it's going to get cold. The Quad Cities is under a Freeze Watch. What to expect with this freeze watch. The National Weather Service isn't...
Illinois’s Pumpkin Spice Obsession Is One Of The Realest In The Nation
It's the beloved season of PSL's and every grocery store item is having a pumpkin spice flavor and a study looked at which states love it most. Zippia looked at the top pumpkin spice-obsessed states in the U.S. Illinois ranks pretty darn high on that list. To figure out who is waist-deep in pumpkin spice, Zippia looked at Google Trends to see which states are looking up pumpkin spice stuff the most. And that includes all things pumpkin spice, not just recipes or the infamous PSL's that arguably started this whole thing.
What’s a Grange and Why Aren’t there more in Iowa and Illinois?
You've heard people say they grew up in a town with only one traffic light. Well, I can beat that. I grew up in a place where my whole county only had one traffic light. Milledgeville, Il, in Carroll County, had 1,100 people (or 1,200 depending on which way you came into town).
Two Eastern Iowa Bands Ready To Rock The Quad Cities This Weekend
Two bands are ready to rock the Quad Cities this weekend and it's a show you want to be at. One of the bands is the Quad Cities' only all-female rock band and the other is the Midwest's favorite party band. Both will be taking the stage in East Moline, IL this Saturday night and you have a chance to go for free.
How Much Trouble Do You Get In For Smashing Pumpkins In Illinois?
Halloween pranks are just as iconic as the holiday itself. Debatably the most popular line associated with Halloween is,. Today we will look at just how much trouble those tricks could get you in this season in the great state of Illinois. Popular Halloween Pranks. There are a lot of...
How Much Money Does The Richest Person In Iowa Make?
How much money does the richest person in Iowa make? Surly more than I'll ever see. But let's find out, shall we?. The richest person in the state of Iowa is a man named Harry Stine. He has an estimated net worth of $4 billion, and he made his fortune in the state's substantial corn and soybean industries.
I’ll Give You Three Guesses At Why This Lady in a DARE Shirt Got Arrested
It's an easy game to play, and you'll probably get it right on the first try, but why is it someone getting arrested in a D.A.R.E. shirt always has the same charges?. A 35-year-old Texan by the name of Michelle Ochoa was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over.
