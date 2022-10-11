ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Iowa

We've all dealt with a long drive or have at least driven while tired. Many of those who wish to see us get home safely mention that we can take a nap or rest our eyes if needed. Just how legal is it to rest those eyes?. Like most of...
Cougars; Furry, Ferocious, And In The Midwest (VIDEO/PHOTO)

I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
A Butter Shortage In Iowa?! Not Anymore With This Hack

Iowans and Americans are dealing with hard times right now. The worst shortage to ever happen on American soil is currently happening and experts say it won't get any butter, I mean... better. Ahead of the holiday season, butter prices are soaring through the roof, and finding it on the...
7 Times Iowa Has Been on Snopes (Were They True or False?)

There is a lot of weird things that happen in Iowa. But, like many things on the Internet, not all of them you hear about are true. That is where a website like Snopes.com can come in handy. You can go to major news sites and maybe get lucky finding what really happened, but Snopes.com will tell you if it's true, false, inconclusive, or just the stuff of legend.
Horse Wanders Into An Illinois Bar, Not A Joke It Really Happened

An escaped horse that was lost ends up in a bar in Illinois. If I had to pick my favorite kind of bar in Illinois, I would definitely say a neighborhood small-town bar. Those are always amazing. Great food. Affordable prices. Fun people watching. Plus, you're never quite sure what will happen. You could easily witness some crazy antics.
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?

If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
Illinois’s Pumpkin Spice Obsession Is One Of The Realest In The Nation

It's the beloved season of PSL's and every grocery store item is having a pumpkin spice flavor and a study looked at which states love it most. Zippia looked at the top pumpkin spice-obsessed states in the U.S. Illinois ranks pretty darn high on that list. To figure out who is waist-deep in pumpkin spice, Zippia looked at Google Trends to see which states are looking up pumpkin spice stuff the most. And that includes all things pumpkin spice, not just recipes or the infamous PSL's that arguably started this whole thing.
How Much Money Does The Richest Person In Iowa Make?

How much money does the richest person in Iowa make? Surly more than I'll ever see. But let's find out, shall we?. The richest person in the state of Iowa is a man named Harry Stine. He has an estimated net worth of $4 billion, and he made his fortune in the state's substantial corn and soybean industries.
