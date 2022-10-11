ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

Incremental progress made in Bears' possible move to Arlington Heights

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fnjZ_0iURYgVK00

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Bears move to Arlington Heights still remains just a possibility, but another early step in the process took place last evening.

Bears representatives went before the Arlington Heights village board Monday night with a slightly altered version of the plan they presented last month. It’s a nine-page pre-development agreement, one of many agreements and contracts that village officials say will be necessary before the Chicago Bears will be digging into the ground at the current Arlington Park location and putting up an enclosed stadium, a hotel, sports book and other businesses.

Village officials made it clear though nothing in the document obligates the village to take any action and that it’s the first of many agreements and contracts that will be needed before the development is a reality.

According to the Daily Herald , Village Manager Randy Recklaus said the village is committed to taking all the time and collecting information necessary to ensure any deal is in the best interests of Arlington Heights residents.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington Heights, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Arlington Heights, IL
Sports
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Chicago Bears#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Here is the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain

As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy