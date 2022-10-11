Incremental progress made in Bears' possible move to Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A Bears move to Arlington Heights still remains just a possibility, but another early step in the process took place last evening.

Bears representatives went before the Arlington Heights village board Monday night with a slightly altered version of the plan they presented last month. It’s a nine-page pre-development agreement, one of many agreements and contracts that village officials say will be necessary before the Chicago Bears will be digging into the ground at the current Arlington Park location and putting up an enclosed stadium, a hotel, sports book and other businesses.

Village officials made it clear though nothing in the document obligates the village to take any action and that it’s the first of many agreements and contracts that will be needed before the development is a reality.

According to the Daily Herald , Village Manager Randy Recklaus said the village is committed to taking all the time and collecting information necessary to ensure any deal is in the best interests of Arlington Heights residents.

