recordpatriot.com
Crowds close out Kiwanis BBQ season
WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Township Kiwanis barbecue stand closed out its 2022 season Thursday and Friday in the parking lot of Dealers Electrical Supply on Vaughn Road. The group cooked and served an estimated 2,900 pounds of pork for the two days, selling out both days. Although...
LeadHership seminar brings women together
ALTON – For the first time in two years the RiverBend Growth Association’s annual LeadHership Seminar took place at Enjoy Church in Alton on Friday. Katie Johnson and Takisha Walker wee announced as winners of the 2022 RBGA LeadHership Inspire Awards. Tammy Iskarous also received the 2022 RBGA LeadHership Empowerment Award.
What’s going on around town today
Reservation deadline for Jacksonville Christian Women’s Connection Lunch and Program: Call Mary at 217-243-2322 to make reservations for the CWC Lunch and Program event on Oct. 18. Walking for Wellness: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., JHS Bowl, 215 S. Church St. | Indoor walking program open all days Jacksonville schools in...
Board discusses new middle school
Ittner Architects is recommending a new middle school building in District 7 to replace Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville. Superintendent Patrick Shelton said the board wants as many District 7 residents as possible to be able to see the findings from the assessments and educate themselves on District 7 facilities. The full meeting can be viewed on the District 7 Facebook page.
Right people, right places save Hardin man's life
HARDIN — Scott Quiller of Hardin wouldn’t be around today if it weren’t for the right people in the right places at the right times. “If those individuals hadn’t have been everywhere that they were, the outcome would not have been as good,” the 52-year-old Quiller said. “I don’t think that it was actually my time to go.”
Indictment amended in Pierce's death
EDWARDSVILLE – An amended indictment was issued Thursday against a St. Louis man accused of killing Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. last year on the McKinley Bridge. Caleb L. Campbell, 23, of St. Louis, was the subject of an amended indictment last week for first degree murder, a...
Plummer revealed as owner in zoning dispute
As each side reinforced their positions Thursday on whether property at Illinois 157 and Governors’ Parkway should be rezoned, a surprise representative for the property owner spoke up. Jamie Eads, a representative for Blue High LLC, revealed herself after about 45 minutes into the hour-long Administrative and Community Service...
Council honors longtime Alton resident
ALTON – During the Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton resident Anna Mae Lewis was honored. Born Oct. 10 1936, Lewis attended Lovejoy School were she achieved her General Equivalency Diploma. She furthered her education and became a certified nurse's assistant. She served at the Eunice Smith Nursing home for 36 years before retiring.
Electric supply rates likely to triple for Jacksonville at start of year
Jacksonville residents should prepare to welcome 2023 with electrical supply charges that will almost triple what they are paying for electricity now. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw told City Council this week the city had received only one bid, from Homefield Energy, for its electrical aggregation program. The new negotiated rate went to 0.1222 cents per kilowatt hour, from 0.0439 cents.
Public Safety Building mural dismantled
Demolition and remediation work on Edwardsville's former public safety building have prompted questions have about the fate of the tile mural that adorned the walls at street level. Matt Pfund, president of Pfund Construction heavily involved in the Station on Main project at 400 N. Main St., said efforts have...
Two indicted in separate murder cases
EDWARDSVILLE – Two people, including a Granite City teen, have been indicted for first-degree murder by a Madison County grand jury. Russean K. Hollis, 16, of Granite City, was indicted Oct. 13 on two counts of first-degree murder, a Class M felony; two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, both Class 4 felonies in the fatal shooting of Clifford Tashay Mathis, 42, of Granite City.
Police beat for Saturday, Oct. 15
The following are being sought on arrest warrants, according to various sheriff’s departments. The addresses listed are the last known addresses provided by the warrants and may be outdated. • William L. Nelson, 46, address unknown, is being sought on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in...
Voters being asked whether to dissolve small Pike County village of Time
TIME — The small Pike County village of Time, incorporated in 1857 and with a population of 26, could soon fade away, becoming part of a township. "What it amounts to is that it's very small," Pike County Board Chairman Jim Sheppard said. "It was the only place in Pike County that went up in population from, I think, 24 to 26, in the 2020 census.
