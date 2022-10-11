Read full article on original website
Alex Jones shouldn't be too confident he can escape paying Sandy Hook families, UConn professor says
A nearly $1 billion judgment Wednesday against conspiracy theory talk show host Alex Jones for his lies about the 2012 Newtown elementary school shooting has spurred questions. How much of that money will the families and the FBI officer who sued Jones actually see? Can Jones use bankruptcy to avoid...
Domestic violence calls are most dangerous for Connecticut police officers
Officials say two Bristol police officers may have been “lured” to their deaths Wednesday night when responding to a domestic violence 911 call. A third officer was seriously injured. Domestic violence calls are the most dangerous for police officers in Connecticut. The calls make up the largest share...
Criminal justice advocates rally against lack of Nassau County police reform
55% percent of Nassau County police’s use of force incidents are unexplained, according to an analysis by the police reform group Long Island United. The group used data provided in the police department’s annual report that said Nassau cops used force on 440 occasions in 2021. Of those, less than a quarter resulted in an arrest.
Norwalk police say attack on gay bar owners was not a hate crime
Norwalk Police arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place at a popular LGBTQ bar in the city's downtown area. Carmen Everett Parisi was taken into custody after he viciously attacked one of the owners of the bar Troupe429 on September 23. Casey Fitzpatrick, who co-owns the...
Less than 25% of New York police submitted data to the FBI 2021 crime statistics
Less than a quarter of New York police departments submitted data to the FBI 2021 crime statistics, according to an analysis of the FBI’s data released last week. Most of New York’s large police departments did not submit data, including New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties. That means less than 20% of the state’s population is covered in the most recent federal data.
'A screaming red flag': Out of 144 civilian complaints, Nassau County police claim zero have any merit
James Jenkins doesn’t remember the faces of the Nassau County police detectives who strip searched him at the side of a residential street in 2018. He just remembers the bright lights of all the cop cars. “Just imagine 10 people sitting there watching you naked, that you've never even...
Suffolk County employees union negotiating security following ransomware attack
Negotiations for stronger cyber security policies are underway between Suffolk County and a union that represents approximately 6,000 of its workers. Suffolk County reported on Sept. 8 that its government computer system was the target of a major ransomware attack. Employees, including union members, were urged not to use their personal devices to connect to the computer system, including email and payroll.
