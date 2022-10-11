Less than a quarter of New York police departments submitted data to the FBI 2021 crime statistics, according to an analysis of the FBI’s data released last week. Most of New York’s large police departments did not submit data, including New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties. That means less than 20% of the state’s population is covered in the most recent federal data.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO