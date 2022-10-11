ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Latest Fall Trends in Men’s Fashion with Don Morphy

He is a Dallas-based award-winning designer who had a simple idea to redefine modern luxury... Fast forward eight years and he has since accumulated an impressive roster of a-list celebrity clients. Don Morphy is still paving the way for fashion right from the heart of Dallas – and now worldwide....
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas All-Star Chef Classic

Get ready to taste some of the best food North Texas has to offer!. The Dallas All-Star Chef Classic is this Sunday, and it benefits the Dallas 24-Hour Club, which provides transitional housing and support for people seeking long-term sobriety. The 9th annual Dallas all-star chef classic is this Sunday...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Pasos for Oak Cliff – With students every step of the way

According to the United way of Texas, half of households in Dallas are unable to afford basic needs. Our next guests noticed the urgent need in their area and knew they needed to step up. That's when Pasos for Oak Cliff was born. Self-proclaimed sneaker heads and co-founders Jesse Acosta...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth neighborhood wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees.They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like 'hey we had a storm last night' and she was like 'oh no that's Edward Scissorhands..' and so I was like 'uh what?'" Jerry Balkenbush said. "People in the neighborhood were talking about it and it seems like he was just hitting certain streets," Emily Balkenbush said. Several of their neighbors have caught him on their home surveillance videos, normally out around 3 a.m....
FORT WORTH, TX
