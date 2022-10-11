ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

nysenate.gov

Biketober: Commissioner Rodriguez Celebrates Transformative Redesign of Schermerhorn Street with Two-Way Protected Bike Lane

NEW YORK –Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez today celebrated the substantial completion of the Schermerhorn Street redesign in downtown Brooklyn. This transformative project brings major safety improvements – including a two-way protected bike lane, one-way vehicle traffic, and new pedestrian space – to a crucial east/west bicycle route that connects cyclist to/from the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges. The new design also compliments a budding network of Shared Streets in downtown Brooklyn to create a people-focused business district that prioritize pedestrians and cyclists.
BROOKLYN, NY

