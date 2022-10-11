NEW YORK –Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez today celebrated the substantial completion of the Schermerhorn Street redesign in downtown Brooklyn. This transformative project brings major safety improvements – including a two-way protected bike lane, one-way vehicle traffic, and new pedestrian space – to a crucial east/west bicycle route that connects cyclist to/from the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges. The new design also compliments a budding network of Shared Streets in downtown Brooklyn to create a people-focused business district that prioritize pedestrians and cyclists.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO