Parkland, FL

850wftl.com

The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 10-14-22

Boy, there is a lot of raw reaction out there from the Parkland shooter and his sentence of life in jail. Some of that came from the Governor. We’ll let you know what’s being said. And why did these two climate activists throw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting?! This story is going viral…
PARKLAND, FL
850wftl.com

U.S. to help Haiti with gang violence crisis

(LAKE WORTH, FL) – The United States is stepping up to help Haiti with their gang violence crisis. The U.S. is deploying the Coast Guard to patrol the waters surrounding Haiti and also a visa restriction is blocking those connected to gang violence. Haitian native Orestal Michel lives in...
LAKE WORTH, FL
850wftl.com

Plane engine catches fire after hitting bird while headed to Miami

(CHICAGO, IL)–The engine of a United Airlines flight reportedly caught fire after it struck a bird during take-off. The incident occurred on Flight 1930 which was traveling from O’Hare International Airport to the Miami International Airport Friday. According to an airport spokesperson, the plane experienced a bird strike...
MIAMI, FL
