Read full article on original website
Related
850wftl.com
Palm Beach State College student arrested following online threats of mass shooting
(BOCA RATON, Florida)– A student at Palm Beach State College was arrested on Friday, accused of threatening a mass shooting at the school campus through several online posts. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Saul Allain Jean on charges of written threats to kill or do bodily...
850wftl.com
“Beyond disappointed:” Parkland families, officials react to Cruz sentencing decision
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL)– Families and loved ones of the 17 people killed by Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School watched as he avoided Florida’s death penalty in a Broward courtroom on Thursday. “We are beyond disappointed by the outcome today,” said Lori Alhadeff, the mother of 14...
850wftl.com
Local jail guard arrested after pulling gun on and trying to arrest another driver
(BROWARD COUNTY, FL)– A local jail guard is now behind bars after he illegally conducted a traffic stop and pointed a gun at a vehicle that reportedly cut him off. 53-year-old Eric Tyre Harris was taken into custody on oct. 3rd. Police say Harris was traveling east in the...
850wftl.com
Florida man arrested after trying to steal vehicle with woman inside
(DEERFIELD BEACH, FL) — A 59-year-old man has been arrested after he attempted to steal a vehicle from a gas station despite the driver still being inside of it. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Citgo gas station in Deerfield Beach. The victim told authorities that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
850wftl.com
The South Florida Morning Show HR 3 10-14-22
Boy, there is a lot of raw reaction out there from the Parkland shooter and his sentence of life in jail. Some of that came from the Governor. We’ll let you know what’s being said. And why did these two climate activists throw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting?! This story is going viral…
850wftl.com
U.S. to help Haiti with gang violence crisis
(LAKE WORTH, FL) – The United States is stepping up to help Haiti with their gang violence crisis. The U.S. is deploying the Coast Guard to patrol the waters surrounding Haiti and also a visa restriction is blocking those connected to gang violence. Haitian native Orestal Michel lives in...
850wftl.com
Plane engine catches fire after hitting bird while headed to Miami
(CHICAGO, IL)–The engine of a United Airlines flight reportedly caught fire after it struck a bird during take-off. The incident occurred on Flight 1930 which was traveling from O’Hare International Airport to the Miami International Airport Friday. According to an airport spokesperson, the plane experienced a bird strike...
850wftl.com
Palm Beach County School bus drivers to see another pay increase
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)– School bus drivers in Palm Beach County will see a pay raise following a school board vote Wednesday. The school board voted to increase the salary of school bus drivers by $2.75 per hour, making bus drivers in Palm Beach County the highest paid in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
850wftl.com
One taken to hospital after accident causing gas pump explosion
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)– One person was taken to an area hospital after they crashed into a pump at a gas station causing an explosion. The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday at the Marathon station gas pump in the 900 block of South Military Trail. Palm Beach County...
Comments / 0