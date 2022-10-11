Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
City Commissioners attempting to strip Dave Piepkorn of ‘Deputy Mayor’ title
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City Commissioners Arlette Preston and John Strand have brought forth a recommendation to strip Commissioner Dave Piepkorn of his title of “Deputy Mayor”. In a memo dated October 7th, they write:. “Conduct appropriate for elected officials includes respect for each other and...
valleynewslive.com
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
Times-Online
Times-Record Candidate Forum -- Barnes County Commissioner Race
Times-Record Candidate Forum featuring Barnes County Commissioner Candidates Eldred Knutson and Corey Neseth.
kvrr.com
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown High School Being Cleared After Unverified Threat
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An unverified threat prompted response from local agencies to the Jamestown High School just before 11 AM Thursday, Oct. 13. Jamestown Public School Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech reports law enforcement was notified by phone of a “potential threat” at the school, forcing the campus into immediate lockdown.
Times-Online
Active shooter drill held at VCSU
A woman’s piercing scream echoes down the hall as police officers burst through the front doors of Valley City State University’s McFarlane Hall. One cop rounds the corner – and immediately the air ripples with blasts of gunfire. He quickly takes cover around the wall. A masked...
valleynewslive.com
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
newsdakota.com
District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
valleynewslive.com
“What if I would have lost him?”: Neighborly dispute escalates to a shots fired incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A dispute between neighbors escalated to a man firing a gun at an unarmed man in Fargo city limits. The girlfriend of one of the men involved is now questioning how police handled the situation and the charges filed against her boyfriend. “What if I...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for man they say threatened woman in domestic dispute
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her. FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo. Authorities say, they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Detective’s new certification to help fight internet crimes against children
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is congratulating one of their detectives for receiving a special certification that’s the first of its kind for the department. After successfully completing the Basic Computer Forensic Examiner course, Detective Heather Hames is the first Certified...
newsdakota.com
Fargo Woman Injured By Stray Bullet Monday Night
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds of gunfire outside the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 47th Street South shortly before 10 last night.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
valleynewslive.com
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is speaking out. She says her daughter was jumped by two other students at ben franklin middle school, last week. “I don’t feel safe in school anymore,” said Albris Jaquez. Albris says her school life has become traumatizing after...
Times-Online
JP’s Pumpkin patch reveals community integrity
Spooky season has come to Valley City and the houses will soon be illuminated by grinning pumpkins, candlelit and enchanting -- and if you haven’t gotten your jack-o-lantern pumpkin yet, then you’re in luck, because JP’s Pumpkin Patch is back to provide gourds of all sizes for your carving needs.
wdayradionow.com
Possible shots fired in South Fargo, police on scene
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on scene of what is suspected to be a possibly shooting on the city's south side. Multiple people living in the area have told WDAY Radio that police tape and a heavy law enforcement presence moved into the area of 47th street south and 28th avenue south a little after 10:30 Monday evening.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Fargo, North Dakota
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Fargo for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Fargo. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
valleynewslive.com
Police needs help identifying person of interest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
