Adding a bit of nostalgia back to the community since 1981 the Valley City Optimist Club is starting up Roller Skating at the Rec Center again this year. When the event originally started, they had over 100 to 150 skaters show up each Sunday. They have purchased over 380 pairs of skates since then and have held skate nights every year since, except for 2019-2020 due to COVID. Now every Sunday evening through April 23rd, 2023, people of all ages are welcomed back to skate from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. No skating will be available on the weekends of Christmas, New Years, and Easter.

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO