ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Depression in Bay of Campeche could become named storm, National Hurricane Center says

By Dan Brounoff
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gi5l_0iURWhsz00

The National Hurricane Center is giving a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche, a 60% chance of becoming a named storm in the next 48 hours as it slowly drifts west-northwest into Central Mexico by the end of the week.

Its name would be Karl if it strengthens as forecast.

If you have a cruise heading out of Galveston in the coming days, the water could be a little bit choppy with some high swells until this thing makes landfall.

It will have no effects on Texas, except along the lower Texas coastal areas. Some rain and breezy conditions will affect these areas towards the end of the week.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Orlene Forecasted to Impact Western Mexico and Southwest United States

Hurricane Orlene is barreling towards Western Mexico and Southwest United States, raising flooding concerns in the region, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The meteorologists predicted that Orlene will initially bring heavy rain and gusty winds to some parts of Mexico. Meanwhile, moisture from the newly formed hurricane could even reach the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Bay Of Campeche#Mental Health
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WOMI Owensboro

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
iheart.com

“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit

It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Outsider.com

New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Another tropical depression formed on Tuesday over the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Depression 12 formed late Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, far out over the Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The newly formed tropical depression is one of two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses any immediate threat to the United States, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean Sea and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
ENVIRONMENT
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy