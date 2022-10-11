Depression in Bay of Campeche could become named storm, National Hurricane Center says

The National Hurricane Center is giving a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche, a 60% chance of becoming a named storm in the next 48 hours as it slowly drifts west-northwest into Central Mexico by the end of the week.

Its name would be Karl if it strengthens as forecast.

If you have a cruise heading out of Galveston in the coming days, the water could be a little bit choppy with some high swells until this thing makes landfall.

It will have no effects on Texas, except along the lower Texas coastal areas. Some rain and breezy conditions will affect these areas towards the end of the week.

