Ask the Expert: Why is World Mental Health Day so important?
Monday was World Mental Health Day. The World Health Organization says it's a day to put a spotlight on mental health issues all over the world.
This is very important, especially after the last couple of years where we've dealt with a pandemic and getting back to normal.
On today's Ask The Expert, Dr. Jessica Klement joined us. She's a pediatric psychologist at Parkland Hospital.
