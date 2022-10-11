Statue of Liberty crown reopens after 2020 COVID closure

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The Statue of Liberty’s crown reopened to visitors on Tuesday—about two and a half years after it closed in the spring of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crown was among the last places in the city where COVID-19 closures were still in effect following near-ubiquitous shutdowns at the city’s attractions in March 2020.

The grounds of Liberty and Ellis islands reopened in July 2020. A year later in July 2021, the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal observation deck reopened.

Crown visitors climb 162 stairs to the top of the statue, where there are stunning views of New York Harbor, Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The U.S. National Park Service, which operates the island, said tickets to the crown must be reserved in advance through Statue City Cruises, which is the only ferry service authorized to shuttle visitors to Liberty and Ellis islands from Battery Park in Manhattan and Liberty State Park in Jersey City.

Officials said visitors should get tickets now, as they often book months in advance. Tickets can only be reserved online or by phone at: 877-LADY TIX (877 523-9849).

More information about visiting the crown can be found at the National Park Service .