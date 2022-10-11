Read full article on original website
This North Dakota City Named One Of The “Coziest” Small Towns
A website named My Dating Advisory recently came up with a list of the 170 "coziest" small towns in America. We actually had not one, but TWO North Dakota towns make the list!. One of them was even in the top 10 in the country. More on these two cities in a moment.
What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)
Don't just believe me...believe this newsy-sounding lady in this post. Thanks to the good folks at The Stairway To Hell of Tagus North Dakota: Urban Legends You Tube Channel we have a baseline for this story. "Hell hounds roaming, glowing gravestones, ghost trains, and various other ghostly activities." They said...
Only One Casino In North Dakota ALREADY Offers Sports Books.
North Dakota Tribes are moving to obtain exclusive rights to online sports betting when it comes to the state. Tell everybody AP News... The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea under tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which was signed in 1992. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them, said Deb McDaniel, North Dakota’s top gambling regulator.
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Sometimes our minds wander. We think about our day-to-day lives, and how much easier it would bed if we had a little extra cash. Or we think about how much happier we would be without any debt. If you're like me, you might wonder who those lucky folks are who have the luxury of not worrying about that one little thing that make the world go round -- money.
This Is How We Like Our Potatoes The Most In North Dakota
I love me some mashed potatoes. Yep, growing up on the east side of the state, where potato farming is big business, I've always had a thing for potatoes. I love french fries, hash browns, lefsa, potato chips (kettle chips), and most of all MASHED POTATOES!. To me, nothing rounds...
Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota
1. Journal - Honestly evaluate your garden. Note: What plants "Thrived"? "Which plants "Failed"? Where were the locations of these plants? Sunlight, shade, etc. Empty, remove and trim back. The fun may be done watering and enjoying the growth, instead of dragging your feet to clean up the "dead mess" take care now. Throwout the annuals, clip to the ground the perennials, and just be sure to double-check the "best care practices" of the perennials.
What Personalized License Plates Are Banned In North Dakota?
I just recently purchased my tabs for my pick-up truck which expired at the end of September. I briefly considered getting personalized plates (I had them many years ago). I thought it might be a good idea to promote my radio station by using my radio name on a North Dakota license plate.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In North Dakota?
It's one of those things you don't think about. The reality for some people in our state, is that they don't have a home or place to live. When you have no place to go, what do you do? Or rather, what can you do?. Don't Get Me Wrong. Look,...
Blow Your Leaves, Windy North Dakota Takes Care Of The Rest.
We just recently bought a home in Bismarck. Brenda and I were searching around the market for months before finding the perfect place. Thanks, realtor buddy Hunter Roll. Name-dropping aside, so many for-sale entries promoted "mature trees". This is a beautiful thought, until my new across-the-street neighbor spent his entire summer chainsawing felled/soon-to-be felled trees from his yard backyard. This is the latest dumpster of lumber he's collected from his backyard this week alone.
North Dakota’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes Over The Past 10 Years
Halloween is right around the corner, so now is the time to get into the spooky spirit. Whether you plan on dressing up or not, it's always fun seeing all the elaborate costumes other people put together. Over The Years. I was curious as to what would be the most...
Ladies! North Dakota Ranks In The Top 5 For THIS
A study was done by a company called Nasty Gal; it found that North Dakota is a great place for women to cut loose and have fun. Researchers found that North Dakota ranks in the top 5 for a "Girl's Night Out." Who knew?!. One of the things researchers looked...
The Best Gifts For The North Dakota Hunter
Tis the season! Born, Raised, or Moved to North Dakota at some point in your life; hunting is serious business... State Holiday in some books! Heck! We both remember while at NDSU how there was not an instructor that actually held a mandatory class on the ND Deer Opener!. Traditions.
One Out Of Every Three ND Teachers Are Considering Quitting
You're frustrated at your job. I get frustrated with my job too. The pandemic certainly created a different mindset for most of the workforce. Ask any local employer and they'll tell you it's hard to find people that want to work. But what about teachers that want to continue to teach?
Something To Crow About? Fall Pheasant Forecast For North Dakota
The North Dakota Game and Fish have just released their annual summer roadside pheasant brood counts and it looks like some good news for the state. North Dakota is up 9% statewide from last year's pheasant broods. That's despite spring crowing counts being down this past spring. The higher brood...
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
Beautiful Trails To Follow This Fall In North Dakota
The colors! COLORS!!! This weekend will pry be the PEAK for North Dakota's fall showcase of colors. As the temps have dipped drastically in the last couple of days, the trees will be as brilliant as one can imagine! As a result, if planning a road trip or hike has been on your list before the first snow, wait no longer.
Shore Fishing Outstanding Along The Banks Here In North Dakota
Just because it's getting cooler in the evenings, or a little more crisper in the mornings... Does NOT mean the fishing season ends! Fall here in the Dakotas' can be some of the best... The MOST BEAUTIFUL time of year to fish!. From shore or the boat, seeing the colors...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
Pheasant Opener Saturday! The ND POSTED Laws To Know
Shotguns are cleaned, shells bought, and the truck is fueled up;. (PS... Opens Saturday, October 8th!) With so many hunting seasons and fall activities, here's a quick recap, or beware... These are laws that everyone needs to know and heed. Sometimes it's easy to forget when heading to the outdoors...
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
