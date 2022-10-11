ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

Mother blames parental evaluator for the death of her 10-year-old son

By Chris Osher and Julia Cardi
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
Jing Tesoriero plays with her daughters Chloe, 4, and Tylee Holberger, 2, last week at Highland Hollows Park in Aurora. Liz Copan, special to the gazette

In the Gazette’s investigation of the broken system of child custody evaluations, one notorious case stood out. A mother said a Centennial counselor and long-time parental evaluator who worked as a court-appointed child’s therapist in a custody case was key in a systemwide failure that led to the death of her son. She said that while working as her son’s individual therapist, the counselor aligned himself with the father who engaged in child abuse and alienation and ultimately killed the 10-year-old in 2019.

Colorado’s system of deciding contentious child custody cases is fraught with such problems. An investigation by The Gazette found dozens of cases of incompetent, inaccurate and biased custody evaluations, several of which put children at serious, even life-threatening risk. But the case of Lon Kopit may have been the worse.

Jing Tesoriero plays with her daughters Chloe, 4, and Tylee Holberger, 2, last week at Highland Hollows Park in Aurora. Her 10-year-old son, Ty, was killed in 2019 by his abusive father after a contentious custody hearing. Jing has been outspoken about what she says was a systemic failure to protect her son from his father. Liz Copan, special to the gazette

In 2009, Kopit, a longtime parental evaluator and licensed counselor in Centennial, was involved in a court battle that ended with him secretly settling a lawsuit alleging that he, at the age of 59, sexually harassed a 25-year-old female assistant at his parenting evaluation office.

The assistant claimed the counselor repeatedly groped her, forcibly kissed her, suggested they go shopping together at Victoria’s Secret and had set up overnight seminar trips in which he booked a single hotel room for the two of them with one bed. Kopit declined comment, though in court documents, before the mediation settlement, he denied sexual harassment.

The grieving mother the Gazette interviewed, Jing Tesoriero, says Kopit was one of many fateful shortfalls in the case of her son Ty Tesoriero, a 10-year-old Douglas County boy killed in 2019 by his father, Anthony Tesoriero, the morning after a contentious custody hearing. The judge had indicated she would likely grant significantly more time to Ty’s mother, a change from their 50-50 arrangement. Anthony Tesoriero shot Ty in the early hours of Sept. 21 before turning the gun on himself.

Kopit took on a role as Ty’s therapist in August 2017. In his response to a DORA complaint filed against him after Ty’s death, Kopit repeatedly asserted he never saw signs of threats to Ty’s safety.

Jing said she objected to the court appointment of Kopit as Ty’s therapist because he had previously served as Ty’s father’s therapist, and she didn’t think Ty would be fully open with Kopit as a result. By that point, her ex-husband had a pattern of threatening professionals involved in the case, making other therapists hesitant to take the appointment.

Jing Tesoriero comforts her daughter this month at Highland Hollows Park in Aurora. Liz Copan, special to the gazette

“With the pressure that Ty was getting from Anthony, I just felt like Ty thought Kopit was Anthony’s friend, or they’re on the same team, and Ty wouldn’t be honest with (Kopit) if there’s any kind of concern,” Jing said.

Jing felt Kopit didn’t take her seriously when she reported concerns to him on more than one occasion that Ty’s father was abusing him. Kopit ignored red flags and signs Ty was suffering while he was with his father, she said.

“Dr. Kopit should have been the one last person Ty could trust,” Jing wrote in a complaint she filed with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies. “Dr. Kopit failed to save my child when he could have.”

The agency resolved the complaint, through the state board of licensing, by admonishing Kopit for “failing to comply with any requirements pertaining to mandatory disclosure of information to clients.”

There is seemingly no type of red flag the custody case for Ty didn’t raise. The Department of Human Services received numerous reports since 2016, including a document in which Ty said that his father choked him, statements that Tesoriero threatened to harm him if he didn’t say his mother had mistreated him. Jing filed similar assertions that she said Ty had relayed to her.

DHS frequently found there was not enough information from the reports for the agency to continue investigating, and Jing said she has had trouble understanding that decision.

The counselor’s professional liability insurance had been dropped in 2019 due to controversies. He is still practicing as an evaluator.

Jing filed for a protection order against Tesoriero in 2015 after they broke up, alleging among other abuse that Tesoriero threatened her with a gun, while Ty was in the house, and said he could become homicidal and suicidal. The night of Ty’s death, his father threatened that anyone who tried to take Ty from him — including DHS workers or law enforcement — would be killed, according to a fatality report done by DHS.

Jing has struggled to talk about Ty as she adjusts to life without him.

She’s kept a lot of his toys for her two toddler daughters. She told her 4-year-old that Ty is in heaven, but said the little girl has had trouble grasping that means her brother isn’t coming back.

And the seemingly casual question “How many kids do you have?” is no longer simple. A screensaver photo of Ty on Jing’s phone has drawn questions from acquaintances who know about her two toddler daughters but not about him. Sometimes Jing says she has three kids, other times two.

“It depends on who I talk to. I don’t want to talk to strangers a lot about that.”

Her family feared Tesoriero planned to kill all of them the night he murdered her son, and Jing believes Ty’s death — and his father’s subsequent suicide — might have saved their lives.

“To a point, I feel like Ty saved all of our lives,” she said. “Ty just took it for us.”

Jena Questen DVM CertAqV
4d ago

I'm personally familiar with this therapist. And with what I know of him this is all completely believable. These things do happen. Occasionally people in power have issues too. Sad.

Centennial, CO
KKTV

Contractor who smashed bathroom in Colorado sentenced to jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A dispute over payment turned ugly, culminating with a viral video showing a contractor destroying his own work inside a home in Colorado Springs. The man caught on video in September of 2021 destroying the bathroom he remodeled was sentenced to jail on Thursday for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Man accused of murder was “purchasing property” at site of homeless camp fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates is learning new details about the man who is accused of committing murder just hours after a homeless camp was engulfed in flames on Monday morning in the Stratmoor Hills area of El Paso County. 64-year-old Gregory Lee has been charged with the first-degree murder of Jose Delgado-Diaz. The post 13 Investigates: Man accused of murder was “purchasing property” at site of homeless camp fire appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Trial date set for El Paso County woman accused of brutally murdering 11-year-old stepson

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A trial date has been set for the El Paso County woman accused of killing her young stepson and dumping his body in a different state. Letecia Stauch is accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in 2020. In February, Stauch claimed she wasn't sane at the time of the The post Trial date set for El Paso County woman accused of brutally murdering 11-year-old stepson appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Charges beefed up for man who reportedly plowed into Golden bar crowd

The Denver man accused of plowing into an after-hours Golden bar crowd is facing 17 counts — including first-degree murder — the number of which has been beefed-up from the original six which were recommended by law enforcement. Ruben Marquez, 29, appeared via Webex in Jefferson County court Friday morning to answer to those charges recommended by 1st Judicial District Attorney Alexis King.
GOLDEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead, others injured in house party shooting

Adams County Sheriff's deputies say one person is dead and multiple people injured after shots were fired at a house party early Saturday. The Adams County Sheriff's Department (ACSD) responded to 911 calls of shots fired around Greenwood Boulevard and Dakin Street at 3 a.m. Officers found multiple victims with...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

