NLDS Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/12/2022
The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. Yu Darvish is the starter for the visiting Padres, while Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the home Dodgers. The first pitch is slated for 8:37 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick.
Dodgers To face Padres in game 2 at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two-games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Dodgers against right-hander Yu Darvish, who Kershaw said he considers a friend.
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 10/12/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (+175) Atlanta (-205) Truist Park is the site where the Atlanta Braves (101-61) will attempt to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75) on Wednesday in Game 2 of their series. The line on this matchup has Philadelphia at +175 and Atlanta is coming in at -205. The total has been set at 7. The pitchers taking the mound will be Zack Wheeler and Kyle Wright.
Doc's Sports Service
New York Rangers vs Minnesota Wild Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Rangers (+145) Wild (-165) The Minnesota Wild will try to defeat the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has New York at +145 while Minnesota opens at -165. The over/under is set at 6. The New York Rangers were on...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Doc's Sports Service
San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction, 10/12/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: San Diego (+100) Los Angeles (-120) Dodger Stadium is the location where the Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51) will attempt to beat the San Diego Padres (89-73) on Wednesday in Game 2 of their series. The moneyline on this game has San Diego at +100 while Los Angeles is at -120. The total is set at 7.5. The pitchers taking the mound will be Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw.
Doc's Sports Service
Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees Prediction, 10/13/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+117) New York (-127) Yankee Stadium is the location where the New York Yankees will try to beat the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday in Game 2 of their series. The Yankees took Game 1 by a score of 4-1. The moneyline on this contest has the Guardians at +117 while the Yankees are sitting at -127. The total comes in at 6.5. The starting pitchers are Shane Bieber and Nestor Cortes Jr.
Doc's Sports Service
Washington Capitals vs Toronto Maple Leafs Prediction, 10/13/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Capitals (+140) Maple Leafs (-160) The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to defeat the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. The moneyline on this contest has Washington at +140 while Toronto is priced at -160. The total is set at 6. The Washington Capitals will need a...
Doc's Sports Service
Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/13/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (+130) Houston (-141) The Houston Astros will try to beat the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Thursday in Game 2 of their series. Houston won Game 1 by a score of 8-7 on a walk-off homer by Yordan Alvarez. The odds on this game have Seattle at +130 while Houston is priced at -141. The total is 6.5. The expected starting pitchers are Luis Castillo and Framber Valdez.
Doc's Sports Service
NFL Picks - Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Prediction, 10/13/2022 Week 6 NFL Free Picks
Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders 10/13/2022. The Washington Commanders travel to Washington, DC to face the Chicago Bears at 8:15PM EST at FedEx Fiedl. Indian Cowboy is one of the most watched and popular oddsmakers/handicappers in the Country and on Youtube. IC has been Oddsmaking for 20 years and these videos are for entertainment and complimentary selections regarding his Odds on upcoming games. He offers 1 free selection per day via his daily video. IC's free selections are well known for being one of the best in the country and does an extra live show usually every day. IC makes premium selections which can be purchased on doc sports at this link - https://www.docsports.com/cappers.html?cap_id=21.
