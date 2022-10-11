ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, ME

wgan.com

Investigators say death of Hancock County man was a homicide

Police have identified a Lamoine man whose death has been ruled a homicide. 71-year-old Neil Salisbury was found dead at his home on Shore Road around 10:15 a.m. on October 3. Maine Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Salisbury’s death was ruled a homicide. An investigation is ongoing, and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Ellsworth American

State confirms identity of deceased Lamoine man

AUGUSTA — The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed the identity of a deceased man found at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine Oct. 3. The deceased is 71-year-old Neil Salisbury, who lived at the property. “The cause of death is not being released at...
LAMOINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence

ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
ORLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Z107.3

Police Identify a 71-Year-old Man Who Was Killed in Lamoine

Maine officials have released the identity of a Lamoine man who was murdered in his home. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta has identified the man whose body was found at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. A friend discovered 71-year-old Neil Salisbury's body when they went by to check on him just after 10:00 Monday morning. Officials say Salisbury was living in the home. So far, police have not released the man's cause of death.
LAMOINE, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Storm causes multiple road closures

GLENBURN — The Pushaw Road in Glenburn between the Orono Road and Lakeview Road is closed due to storm damage, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Several other areas throughout the county have experienced trees down, flooding and debris in the roads. Please use caution while traveling throughout the day.
GLENBURN, ME
The Maine Monitor

Brewer lawyer suspended but can keep working

A Brewer attorney’s license is suspended for a year but he will be allowed to continue practicing law as long as he does court-appointed work on behalf of the state’s poor, a Maine judge has ruled. Donald F. Brown, of Brewer, was suspended for misrepresenting that he had...
BREWER, ME
I-95 FM

Brewer Police say 2 School Threats were a Hoax, 1 Person Arrested

Brewer Police have arrested one person in connection with a pair of threats made against two local schools. According to Brewer Police, they've been investigating two threats made against two different schools in their district. As a result of that investigation, one person has been arrested, who they say is a student. The first threat was made in connection with Brewer High. School officials became aware of the threat on Wednesday after students had gone home for the day. Brewer Police say the communication suggested that there was going to be a school shooting on Thursday, October 6.
BREWER, ME
Q 96.1

Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
ORLAND, ME
I-95 FM

Holden PD Rescues Rogue Pig On The Run

Let's just go ahead and get the joke out of the way right now: Yes, the Holden Police Department did, indeed, bring home the bacon this week, as they rescued a rogue pig on the run!. Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley, gave us the skinny on exactly what went down...on...
HOLDEN, ME
I-95 FM

Substantial Drug Bust After Cops Search Vehicle Transporting Children In Bangor

A man from Etna and a woman from Bangor are in custody authorities say, following a routine traffic stop Sunday that yielded almost $200,000 worth of drugs. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Monica Clark and 34-year-old Roger Grego have been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs following a search of their vehicle on October 2.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor schools to implement new crisis alert system

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - At the start of 2023 Bangor teachers will begin wearing crisis alert badges that can warrant different responses. By pressing the alert button a number of times it can help schools respond to situations like a fight or medical issue. “They will contact our help team...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Howland residents express frustration over salt pile

HOWLAND — “It’s destroying people’s properties, and it’s not mine that just got destroyed.”. These are the words from Howland resident Tena Braley, as she and her husband Timothy Braley have been asking the town of Howland to deal with this salt for several years.
HOWLAND, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
