ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92Q

Baltimore Ranked Eighth Worst City To Drive In

By Airiel Sharice
92Q
92Q
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRofC_0iURTsJX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0bJa_0iURTsJX00

Source: L. Toshio Kishiyama / Getty

Driving in Baltimore can be an extreme sport some days so this new ranking the city has earned isn’t surprising at all.

According to a new report recently released by WalletHub, Baltimore is the eighth worst city to drive in. Washington D.C. takes seventh place and if you keep going up I-95, you’ll be the worst city to drive in as Philadelphia takes that title.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key metrics including average gas prices to “annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.”

Below are the top 10 worst cities to drive in. Do any of them surprise you?

READ MORE: What Is The Safest City In America?

READ MORE: Baltimore Ranked The Fourth Most Stressed City in the US

READ MORE: Maryland Ranks Top 20 For Gender Equality

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

1. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERaJs_0iURTsJX00
Source:Getty

2. Detroit, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7yNi_0iURTsJX00 Source:Getty

3. Oakland, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X43J6_0iURTsJX00
Source:Getty

4. San Francisco, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtgP8_0iURTsJX00 Source:Getty

5. Chicago, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRVzc_0iURTsJX00
Source:Getty

6. New York, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YpIUk_0iURTsJX00 Source:Getty

7. Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32QkYf_0iURTsJX00
Source:Getty

8. Baltimore, MD

Source:Getty

9. Seattle, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bi2Ka_0iURTsJX00 Source:Getty

10. Los Angeles, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8xv6_0iURTsJX00 Source:Getty

The post Baltimore Ranked Eighth Worst City To Drive In appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 3

Related
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Maryland

A Riverdale Park barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Maryland. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included 2Fifty Texas BBQ as the top choice for Maryland. "New and exciting, 2Fifty Texas BBQ has already earned quite a name...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Maryland#Traffic Congestion#Illinois#Pennsylvania#Local Life#Philadelphia#Construction Maintenance#Travel Info#What To Do#Baltimore Ranked Eighth#Michigan Source#California Source#D C Source#Md Source
travelawaits.com

17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore

Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
enewschannels.com

Notary Training Network launches in Maryland

(BALTIMORE, Md.) — NEWS: Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
thecentersquare.com

Maryland board gives green light to soccer stadium study

(The Center Square) – Five as-yet unspecified locations in the Baltimore area will be part of a forthcoming study examining the feasibility of a new soccer stadium. The three-member Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved the Maryland Stadium Authority’s request to approve a $25,000 allocation toward the cost of preparing a market, economic and site analysis for the potential venue.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
WBAL Radio

Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon

Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

From radio to racing: Talk show host participates in Baltimore Running Festival

Kaye Wise Whitehead is an award-winning Baltimore radio talk show host and activist. But Saturday, Whitehead will trade in her microphone for sneakers. For the first time, Whitehead is participating in the Baltimore Running Festival's "BaltiMORON-A-Thon." That's where runners do the 5K at 7:30 a.m. and then do the half marathon a little more than two hours later. That's a total of 16.2 miles.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

BALTIMORE IS LIVE WITH ENTERTAINMENT FOR YOUR PLEASURE

I hope that everything is going well on your end. It is just so much going on this month; I really do not know where to start. First, we are going to mention an upcoming show that will be held at the American Legion #122, located at 3324 Painters Mill Rd. in Owings Mills, Maryland. Sharon Alfred-Cuffie will be there with her band called The Nu Band featuring Obasi. Also, the New World Outreach Jazz Orchestra will be there on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 p.m. until midnight.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

Opinion: The Narrative Theft of Wes Moore

This opinion represents the views of the author, and not MarylandReporter.com, which does not endorse or oppose candidates. Opposing viewpoints and comments are welcome. I often shock friends and family when I show them various articles that I have penned. “This is you?!” they reply with shocked facial expressions. I wryly smile, but deep down, I want to shake them and shout, “yes idiot, a Black man can have a voice and at times, that voice is put on paper.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
92Q

92Q

399
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy