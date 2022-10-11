ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Off-duty firefighter killed in Upstate crash

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago

An off-duty Electric City Fire Fighter has died on an Anderson County road while trying to refuel his vehicle that had run out of gas.

The Anderson County Coroner's office says, 29-year-old Daniel Bagwell was struck by the driver of a 2019 Ford F-250 pickup truck on Midway Road near Stevens Court around 2:15PM Monday.

Bagwell was an Anderson City Fire Fighter and had previously served in the West Pelzer Fire Department for over a decade. That collision is still under investigation by the Coroner's Office and the Highway Patrol.

